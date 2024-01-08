Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

There might be no better time to usher in fresh staffers than the beginning of a fresh year. Once again, the past week has thrown up more examples of firms making strategic hires to support their 2024 growth ambitions.

Pax8: The cloud marketplace player has appointed Alvaro Robles as its director of strategy to help Pax8 EMEA grow in the region. He comes with a CV that includes time in distribution at TD Synnex, and most recently as global sales operations director at CloudBlue.

“Alvaro’s wealth of experience and his expertise in sales strategy and business impact aligns seamlessly with our vision for the future of cloud commerce and makes him an excellent addition to the team,” said Harald Nuij, CEO of Pax8 EMEA.

“We are confident that Alvaro will play a key role in driving our expansion and contributing to the success of our partners.”

Mphasis: The firm decided the start of the year was a good moment to shuffle its management deck. As a result, Ashish Devalekar assumed the role of head of Europe, while Anurag Bhatia, the current head of Europe, moved to take on responsibility for the firm’s Global Business Process Services business.

“Nurturing and harnessing talent is at the heart of Mphasis,” said Nitin Rakesh, the company’s CEO and managing director. “Ashish’s deep understanding of the UK and European market, combined with his strong focus on customer success and building strategic partnerships, makes him the ideal leader to transform Mphasis’s European business to the next level.

“Anurag’s expertise in service transformation and his deep understanding of Mphasis’s business make him the perfect fit to lead our Global Business Process Services.”