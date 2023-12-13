tashatuvango - Fotolia
Malwarebytes enhances MSP offering as DataSolutions looks for vendor growth
Cyber security firm enhances MSP offering after reporting strong demand for the services, while elsewhere, distributor reveals intention to grow its vendor portfolio
Malwarebytes has enhanced its offerings for managed service providers on the back of decent growth in subscription sales.
The cyber security player has chartered a 54% quarter-over-quarter average growth of its ThreatDown Managed Detection and Response service, sold via MSPs.
ThreatDown was launched last month, as the firm rebranded its Malwarebytes for Business product suite, and it has enjoyed decent growth in its EDR solution.
When the service was announced, the intention was to bring together data protection offerings in a form that would support MSPs and enable further feature expansion.
“ThreatDown is about reducing the attack surface area as well as avoiding headaches and bringing down costs,” said Marcin Kleczynski, founder and CEO of Malwarebytes, last month.
“We know cyber security can be complicated. Our goal is to remove the complexity for our partners and customers so they can gain peace of mind knowing they have a trusted expert in their corner.”
The firm has now followed that up with the addition of a security advisor dashboard to provide MSPs with more visibility across their customers.
Bolstered toolkit
As well as the advisor fracture, there are also advanced device control, enhanced reporting and patch management options that should bolster the tools MSPs can use.
“This year, our commitment to a channel-first approach has been instrumental in fostering remarkable growth and delivering substantial value to our partners,” said Brian Thomas, senior vice-president of global channels at Malwarebytes. “We have an exciting lineup planned for 2024, aiming to amplify value and strengthen our channel partnerships even further. Malwarebytes provides our partners with a powerful and affordable security management platform that puts maximum control, alongside AI- and human-powered guidance, in the hands of security teams.”
The vendor has also been actively expanding its distribution network this year to increase its channel base, signing more than 40 firms, including Climb Channel Solutions, EBERTLANG, Nuvanix, Pax8 (US, EMEA and APAC) and sysob.
Meanwhile, DataSolutions, which was acquired by Climb in October, has revealed its intention to expand its vendor portfolio in 2024.
The distie has launched its Amplify programme with the aim of adding 10 new vendors, giving them access to its network of resellers and MSPs over the UK and Ireland.
Francis O’Haire, group chief technology officer at DataSolutions, said it wanted to expand its vendor base as it went for further growth. “From emerging to established vendors, we are looking for ambitious companies that want to expand their reach, delivering innovative technologies to a much wider audience,” he said.
“Of course, breaking into new markets can be challenging, and we have seen many vendors struggle to fulfil their full potential on an international scale. But there is vast opportunity in the UK and Ireland as one of the largest markets in the world. Not only are we helping vendors to establish and expand their presence in the UK and Irish markets, we are also identifying cutting-edge solutions for resellers that could be transformative for their customers.”