Malwarebytes enhances MSP offering as DataSolutions looks for vendor growth

Malwarebytes has enhanced its offerings for managed service providers on the back of decent growth in subscription sales.

The cyber security player has chartered a 54% quarter-over-quarter average growth of its ThreatDown Managed Detection and Response service, sold via MSPs.

ThreatDown was launched last month, as the firm rebranded its Malwarebytes for Business product suite, and it has enjoyed decent growth in its EDR solution.

When the service was announced, the intention was to bring together data protection offerings in a form that would support MSPs and enable further feature expansion.

“ThreatDown is about reducing the attack surface area as well as avoiding headaches and bringing down costs,” said Marcin Kleczynski, founder and CEO of Malwarebytes, last month.

“We know cyber security can be complicated. Our goal is to remove the complexity for our partners and customers so they can gain peace of mind knowing they have a trusted expert in their corner.”

The firm has now followed that up with the addition of a security advisor dashboard to provide MSPs with more visibility across their customers.