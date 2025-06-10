Channel continues to deliver security training and support

The channel continues to play a pivotal role in delivering security education and awareness in its position as the trusted adviser to millions of customers.

The need to increase awareness never diminishes, with research and managed service provider (MSP) initiatives from Malwarebytes and SoSafe reinforcing the importance of the channel in delivering guidance and training.

Malwarebytes has underlined the need for the channel to provide education around mobile threats and for more user support, sharing its Tap, swipe, scam: how everyday mobile habits carry real risk report that indicates the high volumes of threats from mobile devices.

The firm quizzed a selection of global users, finding that nearly half faced scams on a daily basis and many found the bombardment was taking an emotional toll, leaving them feeling overwhelmed and unprotected. This has provided an opportunity for the channel to not only increase education around mobile threats, but with an awareness of the impact threats have on individuals.

“It’s clear that mobile threats aren’t just technical, they’re deeply personal,” said David Ruiz, senior privacy advocate at Malwarebytes. “Our report reveals not only the scale of the issue, but also its psychological impact. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and cyber criminals truly adopt deepfake and AI [artificial intelligence] technologies, we must go beyond raising awareness and empower users with the right tools and knowledge.

“No one should accept scams as the cost of digital life. There is no shame – we want people to feel confident spotting, stopping and reporting scams, no matter how intimate,” he added.

Mobile users in the UK are facing some of the highest daily threat rates. The consequences of scams can include financial losses and losing access to accounts and files. The increasing adoption of AI by cyber criminals has made attacks harder to spot, with phishing and exploitation scams affecting a wide numbers of users.

Malwarebytes drilled down into the emotional impact of attacks, finding that 75% of victims reported serious consequences, with just shy of half struggling with mental health effects including anxiety, depression and lost trust.

Elsewhere, security awareness training and human risk management specialist SoSafe has cut the ribbon on a MSP platform. The aim is to arm the channel with a security training option to pitch to SME customers keen to improve their knowledge of threats and risk-reduction strategies. The platform gives MSPs the chance to deliver training and phishing simulations under their own branding as a white-label offering.

SoSafe has identified a growing gap in the security posture of SMEs compared to larger enterprises. The firm’s Cybercrime trends report 2025 found that financial and multinational firms were in a position to invest more in security than smaller firms and other verticals, including healthcare and critical infrastructure players.

“Information security should not be a privilege reserved for the largest companies. Our new MSP platform enables IT service providers to quickly, efficiently and effectively protect SMEs against cyber threats –without a high barrier to entry,” said SoSafe CEO Niklas Hellemann.