Cato Networks and e& partner to further expand SASE presence in UAE

In a move that will see the establishment of a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) within the global technology group’s SmartHub datacentre in Fujairah, secure access service edge (SASE) provider Cato Networks has announced a strategic partnership with United Arab Emirates connectivity enabler e& (Etisalat and).

The deal will see the e&’s SmartHub carrier-neutral data facilities become a key platform for Cato’s enterprise customers, enabling them to gain access to global interconnection opportunities interconnectivity and SASE technology.

Cato believes that enterprise customers will now benefit from SmartHub’s ecosystem, which offers “unparalleled access to interconnected communities and ensures a broad reach” to international markets. The company added that integration into e&’s SmartHub will allow its customers to enjoy the advantages of reduced latency and superior connectivity performance, optimising their global communications and data transfer efficiency.

The infrastructure of the SmartHub is embedded in submarine landing stations and terrestrial borders, connects the Middle East, Europe and Asia, and serves as an ICT bridge between continents. Ensuring connectivity and continuity across regions, SmartHub is designed to offer a community-based ecosystem encompassing reliable caching servers and edge nodes serving internet users, hyper-scalers, content delivery networks (CDNs), video streaming and gaming platforms,and financial services providers.

Commenting on the partnership, Nabil Bacoucche, e& Group’s chief carrier and wholesale officer, said: “We are excited to share our partnership with Cato Networks, which reflects our dedication to building a connected world that nurtures growth for both businesses and individuals.

“Leveraging our extensive network of strategically located data centres, we provide access to a significant portion of the global population through top-notch infrastructure. We are enthusiastic about supporting Cato Networks with a competitive advantage by seamlessly linking them to international digital networks.”

With the rise in cyber threats and physical security concerns, SmartHub datacentre is said to ensure safety and integrity and has achieved Uptime Institute TIER III, ISO/IEC 22301, and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications, validating its high standard of service delivery and ability to safeguard customers’ valuable assets effectively.

The new SmartHub facility in Abu Dhabi received an ESTIDAMA Pearl Rating of 4 and USGBC LEED Gold Certification for sustainable operations and adherence to strict environmental standards.

By using SmartHub datacentre’s infrastructure and strategic location, Cato said it was reaffirming its commitment to providing businesses with “cutting-edge” SASE solutions that empower their growth and global presence.

“Cato is dedicated to supporting the Gulf region and recognises the significance of collaborating with global leaders such as e& to deliver secure digital services in an ever-expanding interconnected world…Legacy network tools and hardware fall short of meeting the needs of modern enterprise clients, leaving them vulnerable to breaches,” said Kanwar Loyal, vice-president for Northern Europe and MEA at Cato Networks.

“Organisations today require the efficiency and effectiveness of a cloud-native platform, delivering a comprehensive network and security infrastructure within minutes and hours. The Cato SASE Cloud Platform offers unmatched control and visibility, allowing a seamless connection from any edge to any service. This enables rapid time to value, increased operational resilience, and reduced risk and run costs.”