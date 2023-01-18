Intechnica embraces fresh owner and Version 1 makes double swoop

Manchester-based IT consultancy firm Intechnica Holdings has been snapped up by US player Crosslake Technologies in a deal worth £14.5m.

The acquisition of Intechnica, which delivers IT services to private equity firms, provides an exit for its former backer Mercia Asset Management, which had been involved with the business for the past decade and held a majority stake.

During that period, founders Jeremy Gidlow and Andy Still worked with Mercia to grow the business, spinning out the cyber security arm Netacea as a standalone company last year.

Mercia will receive cash proceeds of £3.7m from its 25.5% direct holding in Intechnica, representing a 1.7 times return on investment. It also achieved a 2.6 times return for its three managed funds, which between them held 27.9% of Intechnica. They were NPIF – Mercia Equity Finance, which is part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund (NPIF), the Northern VCTs and the North West Fund for Venture Capital.

Mercia has retained a stake in Netacea, with Will Clark, Mercia’s managing director of regional venture, remaining on Netacea’s board.

The attraction for fellow IT advisory player Crosslake is to use the acquisition as a springboard into Europe. Intechnica’s Gidlow said it was looking to make a difference under fresh ownership.

“Together, the combined teams of Crosslake and Intechnica will become a leader in Europe, building on each other’s strengths and accelerating value creation for our clients. Crosslake’s experience, data and expertise – especially in the areas of cyber security, engineering and enterprise systems – complements our current offerings and allows us to more fully create impact for our clients,” he said.

“At the same time, we’re also able to leverage Crosslake’s global reach to expand the impact of our bespoke digital lab and data science services,” Gidlow added.

Mark Payton, CEO of Mercia Asset Management, said it was exiting a business in a strong position. “Intechnica is a great Manchester-based business that, as with all our direct investments, has been supported by Mercia’s regionally managed funds throughout the investment journey,” he said. “This full-cash exit delivers an excellent result for Mercia and allows Intechnica’s founders to focus on the continued growth of Netacea, an increasingly respected global brand in the cyber threat detection market.”