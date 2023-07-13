RETN unveils new low latency London to Paris connectivity

International network services provider RETN has announced the introduction of a new low latency network route between London and Paris.

Spanning 550km, the new infrastructure runs on CrossChannel, the subsea cable from Crosslake Fibre, and advanced fibre-optic technology. Departing from west of London in Slough and bypassing central London, RETN's new network route is designed to create additional redundancy, reduce outage risks, enhance network performance, and provide unparalleled resilience and data security. Additionally, it offers increased capacity throughput, meeting the increasing demands of the digital age.

RETN claims to be one of the fastest growing independent Eurasian network providers, with “unique” resources to connect Europe and Asia. It offers a wide range of connectivity services, such as IP transit, Ethernet and virtual private networking (VPN), capacity and remote peering to major internet exchange points, colocation and cloud connect. RETN says its most distinctive feature is ownership of an extensive, international fibre network. Encompassing more than 132,000km across approximately 865 points of presence (PoPs), it allows RETN maximum control of its physical network which runs on equipment from vendors such as Infinera, Juniper and Ciena.

RETN’s solution to connect Europe and Asia is built on its own homogenous DWDM and IP/MPLS network platform and branched land routes, passing through Western Europe, Eastern Europe and up to the border with China and further onwards into south-east Asia.

RETN sees the new strategic expansion further solidifying its position as a key player in the European connectivity market while empowering financial services, enterprise and wholesale customers with faster, more efficient, and reliable data transmission, and access to new growth opportunities in critical markets

“Our new network route between London and Paris marks a significant milestone for RETN and our customers," said RETN CEO Tony O’Sullivan. "By offering a direct and unique connection between these two major European hubs, we provide businesses with increased flexibility, redundancy, and improved data security. This enhanced connectivity opens up a wealth of opportunities for companies looking to expand their operations in both cities and beyond."

The London to Paris route comes just weeks after RETN announced the successful completion of its Stockholm to Helsinki route deployment. With a route length of just 450km, RETN's customers in the Nordic region are able to access what is said to be the lowest round-trip time of 4.45 milliseconds.

Several network providers have announced subsea cable expansions in recent years to meet growing global connectivity demands. In April this year, Zayo announced its fastest direct network route connecting Manchester and New York City, with a transatlantic subsea route. In May, Energy Sciences Network, a high-performance network built to support scientific research, engaged global subsea connectivity services provider Aqua Comms to supply its first live commercial 400Gbps Ethernet transatlantic service from London to New York.

And in October last year, Gulf Bridge International upgraded its optical networking assets by implementing Nokia Photonic Service Engine V coherent technology to provide capacity upgrades to its existing subsea cables and terrestrial links spanning two seas and three countries, to meet customer demand for additional bandwidth between the Middle East and Europe.