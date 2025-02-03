Teraswitch upgrades global net with EXA 400GE connectivity

Just days after signing binding agreements to acquire Aqua Comms as a specialist operator of transatlantic and intra-European subsea infrastructure, EXA Infrastructure has partnered with IT infrastructure firm Teraswitch to provide 400GE connectivity and position it for global network expansion.

Pittsburgh-based Teraswitch specialises in global, low-latency infrastructure for Web3, gaming, content streaming and high-frequency trading clients. It recently deployed its global network, featuring 100GE waves to connect cities across the US and Europe. However, due to growing connectivity demands fuelled by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and streaming platforms, it has come to the conclusion that 100GE alone was insufficient, driving the need for further development of the capabilities of its network.

EXA Infrastructure claims to run the largest dedicated digital infrastructure platform throughout Europe, connecting North America and Asia via the Middle East. It regards the strategic upgrade for Teraswitch as enhancing bandwidth, reduces costs and positioning the company to scale rapidly in a competitive market.

By upgrading Teraswitch’s services to 400GE, EXA is confident it has provided diverse, high-capacity connectivity, including services across Europe and the Atlantic. The upgrade is said to not only increase bandwidth, but also significantly reduce cost per megabit, enabling the operator to pass on competitive pricing to its customers. Enhanced service-level agreements (SLAs) are also said to further underscore the value of this partnership, ensuring greater reliability and network performance for clients.

Going forward, Teraswitch said it had “ambitious” plans to expand its network reach to additional continents by 2025. EXA Infrastructure is proud to be a cornerstone of this growth strategy, reaffirming its role as a trusted partner in enabling Teraswitch’s global ambitions.

“Our partnership with EXA Infrastructure has been instrumental in our ability to scale quickly and cost-effectively,” said Teraswitch CEO Brendan Mannella. “Upgrading to 400GE not only helps us meet the growing demands of our customers, but also strengthens our position in the global market. EXA’s reliability, ease of doing business and innovative approach have been key factors in our success, and we look forward to expanding this partnership as we grow our network further in 2025.”

Jim Fagan, CEO at EXA Infrastructure, said: “Teraswitch’s decision to upgrade to 400GE speaks to the strength of our relationship and our ability to deliver solutions that scale with customers in line with their ambitions. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to innovation, network reliability and helping customers thrive in today’s data-driven world.”

The Teraswitch deal comes right after a 2024 that saw EXA forge a series of partnerships and extensions of its core transatlantic routes in 2024, and at the end of the year, the launch of a managed fibre network service to address market demands for increased connectivity and shorter service delivery times.

EXA added that its offerings are driven specifically by advancements in AI, cloud computing, content transmission and big data that are resulting in the need for international networks to scale to meet such growing demands quickly.