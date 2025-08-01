Met Police to double facial recognition use amid budget cuts

The Metropolitan Police will more than double its number of live facial recognition (LFR) deployments to cover the loss of 1,400 officers and 300 staff amid budget cuts.

Detailing its restructuring plans – which also include bulking up the force's protest-focused "public order crime" team and putting more officers on the beat – the Met said LFR will now be deployed up to 10 times a week across five days, up from the current rate of four deployments over two days.

While the restructuring announcement noted 90 additional officers would be deployed to six "high-crime" zones – including Brixton, Kingston, Ealing, Finsbury Park, Southwark, and Spitalfields – it is unclear if these areas would also see a greater number of LFR deployments.

The initiative follows the force warning in April 2025 that it faces a £260m budget shortfall for the coming year.

Met commissioner Mark Rowley defended the move, saying the technology is used responsibly and only deployed to look for serious offenders.

“We routinely put it out there and capture multiple serious offenders in one go, many of whom have committed serious offences against women or children, or people who are wanted for armed robbery,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic piece of technology. It’s very responsibly used, and that’s why most of the public support it.”

On the restructuring in general, Rowley added: “While our budget has decreased in real terms, we are using this additional [£32m] funding from City Hall and Home Office productively to support our mission to take a targeted approach to tackling volume crime and bolster our specialist tactics to disrupt the criminal gangs who fuel anti-social behaviour, robbery and theft.”

Campaign group Liberty's policy and campaigns officer Charlie Whelton said increasing LFR use was "incredibly concerning" given the lack of regulation for the technology.

“Any tech which has the potential to infringe on our rights in the way scanning and identifying millions of people does needs to have robust safeguards around its use, including ensuring that proper independent oversight is in place," he said.

“The government must legislate now to regulate this technology, protect people’s rights, and make sure that the law on facial recognition does not get outpaced by the use.”

In July 2025, home secretary Yvette Cooper confirmed for the first time that the UK government will seek to regulate police facial recognition by creating “a proper, clear governance framework”, citing police reticence to deploy systems without adequate rules in place. However, she declined to say if any new framework will be statutory.