Met Police challenged on claim LFR supported by ‘majority of Lewisham residents’

The Metropolitan Police has claimed its live facial-recognition (LFR) deployments in Lewisham are supported by the majority of residents and local councillors, but a community impact assessment (CIA) obtained by Computer Weekly shows there has been minimal direct consultation with residents, while elected officials continue to express concern.

In August 2024, Lewisham councillors complained there had been no engagement with the local community ahead of the controversial technology being deployed in the area, with the Met announcing the tech would be used in Tweet just a month after being urged by councillors to improve its community engagement around LFR.

Responding to Computer Weekly’s questions about the concerns raised by Lewisham councillors, a Met Police spokesperson said at the time that its LFR deployments “have been very much supported by the majority of Lewisham residents, business owners and political representatives – namely Lewisham councillors”.

The spokesperson added that over the previous six months, the force had delivered “more than six briefings at a mixture of public forums, private council and independent advisory group sessions” to explain what its LFR deployments entail and to answer all enquiries posed by committee members.

However, according to the CIA obtained under freedom of information (FoI) rules by Computer Weekly, the only mention of “residents” in the entire document is when detailing the press response given to Computer Weekly.

Despite the Met claiming its LFR deployments are supported by the majority of residents, the CIA also explicitly notes “there is mixed opinion for the operation within the community”, adding that while there is nothing to suggest there would any form of “disorder/criminality in relation” to the deployment, “there is likely to be some opposition”.

In terms of actual engagement conducted by the Met, the CIA notes the force held seven meetings between March and August 2024, including five with various council bodies, and two sets of public discussions: one at the “New Met for London event held at the Albany in Deptford”, and another held in relation to the Met’s “London Race Action Plan”.

The council bodies engaged with included a select committee tasked with scrutinising LFR deployments, the Lewisham Independent Advisory Group (IAG) for LFR, and the Safer Neighbourhoods Board (SNB).

“Members of the Safer Stronger Communities Select Committee urged improved communication with residents concerning LFR deployments, as well as a need to increase stakeholder engagement,” the committee told Computer Weekly in response to the CIA document.

Many councillors are on record (as evidenced in meeting minutes) calling for improved communication with residents and stakeholders, noting there has been minimal stakeholder engagement regarding LFR deployments thus far.

Expressing her own views on the matter, independent councillor and Safer Stronger select committee member Hau-Yu Tam – who previously stressed the need to give local people the ability to scrutinise the Met’s approach – told Computer Weekly she is personally only aware of one instance of consultation between the Met and Lewisham’s SNB, the boroughs independent forum for community engagement with the police.

The CIA document confirms there has been one formal meeting with the SNB recorded, which took place on 26 March 2024.

“Policing is touted as being legitimised by community consent, so they tick the box of community consultation, but it doesn’t take much digging to find that the consultation is extremely poor,” she said, adding that the effectiveness of the consultation is limited by the fact that “not a lot of people get consulted”, and the use of leading questions by the Met when they talk to people about the technology, which are designed to sell LFR to the public, rather than understand and act on the areas of concern.

People who would be hurt or harmed by LFR don’t have the means to access the consultation, nor are their views really allowed to be registered Hau-Yu Tam, Lewisham Council

“It’s similar to a lot of large public institutions, including Lewisham Council, in that consultation is undertaken poorly because communities are not engaged. Above all, budget cuts – including to communities – are being passed down, with the political and executive leadership failing to formulate alternatives or even to believe alternatives can be possible.

An example of the leading nature of the Met’s engagement process is shown by an email to an SNB member (not recorded in the CIA), which has been shared with Computer Weekly. In it, a Met police officer explains that local policing teams are proposing to run an LFR operation in the area, highlighting only the benefits of the technology.

“This is used to identify individuals who are sought by police in relation to ongoing investigations – with a focus on violence against women and girls. Previously, this has been extremely successful in other local boroughs – e.g. identifying an individual who was sought for a serious domestic violence incident and had been evading police by changing appearance,” they said.

“Facial-recognition technology is a very valuable tool to help to catch perpetrators of crime that impact individuals and communities. Is this something that you think is a good idea, and would support? We appreciate your comments.”

Tam said the email shows the Met framing LFR solely around the prevention of violence against women and girls in a way that would appeal to the recipient, because “obviously” they would express support in that context.

She added that the biggest issue is the lack of mechanisms in place for dealing with critical comments about LFR: “What people support is safer streets and improved equity and community cohesion. They don’t necessarily support live facial recognition, which they’re not given the full rundown of, or they’re given very misleading information about.”

She further added that while the Met does seek input from legitimate voices, the same sorts of voices are over-represented: “People who would be hurt or harmed by LFR don’t have the means to access the consultation, nor are their views really allowed to be registered.”

Tam said that while the Met may have formally engaged with the SNB on LFR issues, many members of that body have raised concerns around the use of LFR by police, adding: “There’s a lot of trepidation about this.”

Met responds Computer Weekly contacted the Met about the CIA process and every aspect of the story. “The Met is committed to making London safer, using data and technology to help identify offenders that pose a risk to our communities,” said Lindsey Chiswick, the force’s director of performance. “We continue to engage with and listen to views from a range of voices across Lewisham on our use of LFR technology, including local residents, councillors, local businesses and retailers.” A spokesperson for the force added that the Met is committed to transparency and community engagement in its use of LFR technology, which they described as a key tool for enhancing public safety that also enables police to identify individuals wanted for serious offences while minimising disruption to the wider public. “Officers have conducted extensive engagement with the Lewisham community, including local residents, councillors, businesses, and advisory groups,” they said. “These sessions provide an open platform for discussion, allowing us to explain how LFR works, the intelligence-led process behind deployments, and the safeguards in place to protect privacy and human rights. We also share data, such as the number of arrests, other outcomes and false-positive alerts, to ensure accountability and transparency. “We understand the concerns raised by some community members and are committed to listening to all voices, including those critical of LFR. Engagement is intended to be inclusive, and we work with independent advisory groups [IAGs] and community leaders to reach those who may not always have access to formal consultation processes. “Our focus is on ensuring the safety of London’s streets while maintaining open, honest dialogue about the use of LFR technology.”