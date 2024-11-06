Lords shoplifting inquiry calls for facial recognition laws

Lords have expressed “serious concerns” over the use of live facial recognition (LFR) technology by retailers, and are calling for new laws to ensure its safe and ethical use by private companies.

In May 2024, the House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee (JHAC) launched an inquiry into tackling shoplifting, which partly focused on how police and retailers are using both live and retrospective facial recognition (RFR) to deal with retail crime.

Following its inquiry, the JHAC has now written to the Home Office detailing its concerns over facial recognition in retail, and is calling on the UK government to bring forward new legislation outlining general principles and setting minimum standards for the use of new technologies, especially when being used by private companies for crime prevention purposes.

Highlighting the fact that retailers will often collaborate with one another to create localised databases and watchlists of known shoplifting offenders, the Lords explained there is no criminal threshold for being included, which could lead to a number of issues.

“This means an individual can be placed on a private facial recognition watchlist and blacklisted from their high street (and subscribing retailers across the region) at the discretion of a security guard, without any police report being made and without the individual being informed that they have been added to a watchlist,” they told the Home Office.

“We are concerned about the implications of what is effectively privatised policing, the hidden nature of the decisions being made on the basis of data matched with entries in a private database, and the lack of recourse for individuals who may have been wrongly entered in the database due to a misidentification,” they added.

“We are concerned about potential GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation] infringements and the risk of misidentification due to bias and discrimination within the algorithms.”