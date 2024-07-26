Ban predictive policing and facial recognition, says civil society

The new Labour government should place an outright ban on artificial intelligence (AI)-powered “predictive policing” and biometric surveillance systems, on the basis they are disproportionately used to target racialised, working class and migrant communities, a civil society coalition has said.

In an open letter to home secretary Yvette Cooper, the #SafetyNotSurveillance coalition has called for an outright ban on the use of predictive policing systems that use AI and algorithms to predict, profile or assess the likelihood of criminal behaviour in specific people or locations.

The coalition – consisting of Open Rights Group (ORG), Big Brother Watch, the Network for Police Monitoring (Netpol) and 14 other human rights-focused organisations – is also calling for an outright ban on biometric surveillance systems like facial recognition, and for all other data-based, automated or AI systems in policing to be regulated to safeguard people from harms and protect their rights.

“AI is rapidly expanding into all areas of public life, but carries particularly high risks to people’s rights, safety and liberty in policing contexts,” the coalition wrote in the letter.

“Many AI systems have been proven to magnify discrimination and inequality. In particular, so-called ‘predictive policing’ and biometric surveillance systems are disproportionately used to target marginalised groups including racialised, working class and migrant communities. These systems criminalise people and infringe human rights, including the fundamental right to be presumed innocent.”

To protect people’s rights and prevent uses of AI that exacerbate structural power imbalances, the coalition is calling on the government to completely prohibit the use of predictive policing and biometric surveillance, while making all other systems that influence, inform or impact policing decisions subject to strict transparency and accountability obligations.

These obligations, the group added, should be underpinned by a new legislative framework that provides “consistent public transparency” around the systems being deployed; reduces data sharing between public authorities, law enforcement and the private sector; places accessibility requirements on AI suppliers; and ensures there is meaningful human involvement in and review of automated decisions.

The coalition further added that any new legislation must also ensure there is mandatory engagement with affected communities, give people the right to a written decision by a human explaining the automated outcome, and provide clear routes to redress for both groups and individuals. Any redress mechanisms must also include support for whistleblowers, it said.

“AI and automated systems have been proven to magnify discrimination and inequality in policing,” said Sara Chitseko, pre-crime programme manager for ORG. “Without strong regulation, police will continue to use AI systems which infringe our rights and exacerbate structural power imbalances, while big tech companies profit.”

The UK government previously said in the King’s Speech that it would “seek to establish the appropriate legislation to place requirements on those working to develop the most powerful artificial intelligence models”. However, there are currently no plans for AI-specific legislation, as the only mention of AI in the background briefing to the speech is as part of a Product Safety and Metrology Bill, which aims to respond “to new product risks and opportunities to enable the UK to keep pace with technological advances, such as AI”.

The preceding government said while it would not rush to legislate on AI, binding requirements would be needed for the most powerful systems, as voluntary measures for AI companies would likely be “incommensurate to the risk” presented by the most advanced capabilities.

Computer Weekly contacted the Home Office for comment but was told it is still considering its response.