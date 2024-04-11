Government dismisses Lords’ concerns over facial recognition

There is already a “comprehensive legal framework” in place to govern the police’s use of live facial recognition (LFR), the UK government has said in response to a Lords committee that found the technology is being deployed without proper scrutiny or accountability.

Writing to the Home Secretary on 27 January 2024, the Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee (JHAC) outlined the findings of its brief investigation into the use of LFR by UK police, noting there is no clear legal basis for their deployments, and no rigorous standards or systems of regulation in place to control how technology is used by police.

On the back of its findings, the committee made a number of recommendations, which included, for example, creating a new legislative framework specifically for facial recognition; publishing of national regulations on how “extensive crowd-scanning activity” is being assessed for lawfulness, including key questions around proportionality and necessity; and carrying out regular assessments of public attitudes towards the technology.

Responding to the JHAC in a letter published on 8 April 2024, the government said it’s committed to empowering the police to use the tools and technology it needs, adding that LFR has already helped forces quickly and accurately identify people wanted for serious crimes or who pose a high risk of harm.

It said that while only four police forces in the UK have deployed LFR (the Met, South Wales Police, Northamptonshire and Essex), all forces are “routinely” applying retrospective facial recognition (RFR) to images captured by CCTV to identify suspects in the footage.

“Use [of facial recognition] is governed by data protection, equality and human rights laws, and can only be used for a policing purpose where necessary, proportionate and fair,” it said, adding that the legal framework also includes common law powers to prevent and detect crime, the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 (PACE), the College of Policing Authorised Professional Practice (CoP’s APP) on LFR, and various policies published by forces themselves.

For each recommendation made by the JHAC, the government either explained how current oversight is sufficient, or how it’s already doing what is being recommended.