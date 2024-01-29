Lords question legality of police facial recognition

UK police are expanding their use of live facial recognition (LFR) technology without proper scrutiny or accountability, despite lacking a clear legal basis for their deployments, according to a Lords committee.

Writing to the Home Secretary on 27 January 2024, the Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee (JHAC) outlined the findings of its brief investigation into the use of LFR by UK police, noting there are no rigorous standards or systems of regulation in place to control forces’ use of the technology.

This stands in contrast to claims from senior police officers and government ministers that there is a sound legal basis for LFR in the UK.

The committee’s letter added that, looking to the future, there is a real possibility of networked facial recognition cameras capable of trawling entire regions of the UK being introduced, and that there is nothing in place to regulate for this potential development.

A previous investigation by the JHAC into how police are using a variety of algorithmic technologies described the situation as “a new Wild West” characterised by a lack of strategy, accountability and transparency from the top down.

“Does the use of LFR have a basis in law? Is it actually legal? It is essential that the public trusts LFR and how it is used,” said JHAC chair Baroness Hamwee in a statement accompanying the letter. “It is fundamental that the legal basis is clear. Current regulation is not sufficient. Oversight is inadequate.

“Technology is developing so fast that regulation must be future-proofed. Police forces may soon be able to link LFR cameras to trawl large populations, such as Greater London, and not just specific localities. We are an outlier as a democratic state in the speed at which we are applying this technology. We question why there is such disparity between the approach in England and Wales and other democratic states in the regulation of LFR.”

Lack of scrutiny The Lords’ letter added that while they accept the value of LFR to police, “we are deeply concerned” that its use is being expanded without proper scrutiny or accountability. “We believe that, as well as a clear, and clearly understood, legal foundation, there should be a legislative framework, authorised by Parliament for the regulation of the deployment of LFR technology,” said the JHAC. “We also believe that the government must lead a wider public debate about the use of LFR technology, as used now and as it develops, to ensure public confidence and support.” Lords added that “government should not wait for the legality of LFR deployment to be tested again in the courts”, referring to an August 2020 court decision that found South Wales Police used the tech unlawfully after failing to conduct a data protection impact assessment or fulfil its Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED) to consider how its policies and practices could be discriminatory.