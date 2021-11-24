Police tech introduced with little scrutiny or training

UK police do not have the resources to properly scrutinise their deployments of new algorithmic technologies and receive very little training on how to operate the systems introduced, senior police officers and staff have told Lords.

Speaking to the Lords Home Affairs and Justice Committee, which opened an inquiry into the use of advanced algorithmic tools by law enforcement in May 2021, the national policing chief scientific adviser at the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC), Paul Taylor, highlighted the conflicting interests between police forces and their technology suppliers.

“To be able to sufficiently scrutinise these new technologies and all the permutations, to be able to 100% tell you what they are and aren’t doing, requires a level of resource that we simply do not have – the amount of testing and testing and testing one would need is just not there,” he said.

“If I turn around to industry and say ‘I’m going to hold you responsible’, they will then want to do a level of testing that probably makes investment into that technology not viable anymore; not an interesting product for them to engage into.

“There’s a tension there [because] we don’t want to stifle the market by saying that you have to do all of this [testing], but equally, of course, we need them to do it, and so that’s a real challenge for us,” said Taylor.

He added that part of the problem is that police are often taking a fairly mature technology and trying to implement it in a policing context it was not explicitly designed for.

“Procurement, in my mind, really needs to be much more upstream so that we’re working with providers – be those academia, be those industry – so that when they develop their products, at a much earlier stage, they think about issues of fairness and how it will work in policing, and they are designing things that fit,” he said.