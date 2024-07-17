Police Digital Service CEO Ian Bell resigns as company director following news of staff arrests

Police Digital Service (PDS) CEO Ian Bell is no longer a director of the company, two weeks after it emerged two of its employees had been arrested on suspicion of fraud, bribery and misconduct in public office.

A Companies House filing, dated 16 July 2024, confirms Bell’s position as company director was terminated on 11 July, but no further details surrounding his departure are shared in the document.

Computer Weekly contacted PDS, which is the company responsible for overseeing the development and delivery of the National Police Digital Strategy, for comment regarding Bell’s change in directorship status.

At the time of writing, no response has been received.

The Home Office, which funds the work the PDS does, told Computer Weekly in a statement that it is “aware of serious allegations relating to the conduct of two individuals” within PDS, and that it is “supportive” of the steps being taken by the organisation, and that it expects a thorough review of how it operates will follow.

“Work is underway to ensure frontline services are not negatively impacted and that public funds are protected,” it continued.

“As a company limited by guarantee, all decisions relating to PDS operation, including appointments and dismissals of key roles, are the responsibility of its board, and ultimately its members.”

PDS under review When news of the arrests at PDS broke on 3 July, the PDS told Computer Weekly in a statement that the organisation would be subjecting the suspects in the case to an employee misconduct review, along with a “thorough review” of how PDS itself operates. The City of London Police, which is conducting the investigation, confirmed to Computer Weekly the suspects remain bailed pending further inquiries. Details about the origins of the police investigation have since been shared with Computer Weekly by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC). The representative confirmed the NPCC, along with the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC), received reports of alleged malpractice concerning individuals working for the PDS earlier this year. These allegations were passed onto the City of Police for review, which subsequently led to them launching a criminal investigation and arrests being made. At the time of the arrests, PDS said the “company’s work remains unaffected” by the situation, but concerns were raised to Computer Weekly earlier this week that this might not be the case, following an announcement that the company has postponed its flagship supplier summit. The Police Digital Summit 2024 was originally planned to run from the 11–13 September 2024, but a statement on the PDS website confirmed it will be rescheduled to take place at a “future date” in 2025. “We have decided to postpone this event with the full agreement of the PDS Board, comprising key representatives from across policing and partner agencies,” the PDS said in a statement.