HPE taps into AI market demand with Nvidia Blackwell-powered servers

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is capitalising on the surging demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technology with the release of its latest Nvidia Blackwell-powered graphics processing unit (GPU) servers.

According to IDC, servers with embedded GPUs, like the Nvidia Blackwell architecture, are projected to grow 46.7% year-over-year, representing almost 50% of the total market value.

The analyst projects a market value increase in 2025 of 39.9% reaching an evaluation of $283.9bn, after global server market spend grew by 89% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Nvidia says it is selling large numbers of Blackwell GPUs to hyperscalers like Microsoft, which may have an impact on the lead time on delivery of these chips to customers like HPE, leading to a potential delay in the speed with which the new HPE servers can be shipped.

According to a Seeking Alpha transcript of Nvidia’s first quarter of 2026 earnings call, the major hyperscalers are each deploying nearly 72,000 Blackwell GPUs per week.

Nvidia chief financial officer Colette Kress said: “Microsoft has already deployed tens of thousands of Blackwell GPUs,” and the software giant is expected to ramp up to hundreds of thousands of Nvidia GB200s, which use the Blackwell platform, to support OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT and GPT-5, she said.

A spokesperson for HPE told Computer Weekly that “exact shipment times depend on how many systems a customer has ordered, with larger orders taking longer to fulfil”.

HPE remains a major player in the server space, with a 13% market share of the 2025 global server market, rivalling Dell Technologies’ 19.3% share. However, international customers may face some additional complications with this new embedded AI technology due to export restrictions put in place by the US government.

US president Donald Trump’s administration announced it would be allowing Nvidia to sell chips to the Chinese market. This is part of a deal that would see the previous export restrictions overturned in favour of companies giving the US government 15% of sales revenue.

Trump clarified in a press briefing that this would not include the “super-duper advanced” Blackwell chip, but a downgraded version of the powerful GPU.

Although HPE clarified to Computer Weekly that it “adheres to the appropriate export licensing policies when shipping into any country around the world”, it remains unclear if this export tax were imposed whether the company or the buyer would be liable to pick up the increase.

The HPE servers featuring the Blackwell technology are available for order today and will begin shipping globally on 2 September 2025.