Met Police to deploy permanent facial recognition tech in Croydon

The Metropolitan Police is planning to install the UK’s first permanent live facial recognition (LFR) cameras in Croydon, continuing its pattern of deploying the technology in areas where the Black population is much higher than the London average.

Local councillors have also complained that the decision to set up facial recognition cameras permanently has taken place without any community engagement from the force with local residents.

In summer 2025, the force will deploy two fixed LFR cameras on buildings and lampposts in the area, which they claim will only be turned on when officers are in the area and ready to respond.

Up until now, LFR has only been used by the force in an overt manner, with specially equipped cameras atop a visibly marked police van being used to scan public spaces and crowds to identify people in real time by matching their faces against a database of images compiled by police.

According to The Times, the Met’s neighbourhood policing superintendent, Mitch Carr, told local Croydon leaders that the installation of permanent LFR cameras will enable the force to embed a “business as usual” approach to the technology that doesn’t rely on the availability of camera-mounted vans, which are in high demand.

“The end result will see cameras covering a defined area and will give us much more flexibility around the days and times we can run the operations,” he said.

Croydon MP Chris Philp – who is also shadow home secretary and argued in favour of greater police facial recognition use throughout his time as government minister for policing – said “using fixed cameras is the logical next step in the roll-out of this technology, which will ensure even more wanted criminals get caught”.

He added: “Those few people opposing this technology need to explain why they don’t want those wanted criminals to be arrested. There are no legitimate privacy concerns given that the images of those people not on the wanted list are immediately and automatically deleted.”

Disproportionate policing Responding to the announcement, local councillors and human rights groups have voiced concerns that the Met’s decision to place permanent LFR cameras in Croydon – as well as its use of the technology generally – is disproportionate and contributing to the ongoing over-policing of certain communities. Using fixed cameras is the logical next step in the roll-out of [LFR] technology, which will ensure even more wanted criminals get caught Chris Philp, Croydon MP According to data gathered by Green Party London Assembly member Zoë Garbett, who is actively campaigning against the pilot, LFR has been used on more than 30 occasions in Croydon since the start of 2024. During this time, figures show that while more than 128,000 people’s faces were scanned, just 133 arrests were made. On the wider use of LFR throughout London, Garbett said that over half of the 180 deployments that took place during 2024 were in areas where the proportion of Black residents is higher than the city’s average, including Lewisham and Haringey. While Black people comprise 13.5% of London’s total population, the proportion is much higher in the Met’s deployment areas, with Black people making up 36% of the Haringey population, 34% of the Lewisham population, and 40.1% of the Croydon population. “The Met’s decision to roll out facial recognition in areas of London with higher Black populations reinforces the troubling assumption that certain communities … are more likely to be criminals,” she said, adding while nearly two million people in total had their faces scanned across the Met’s 2024 deployments, only 804 arrests were made – a rate of just 0.04%. “Facial recognition subjects everyone to constant surveillance, which goes against the democratic principle that you shouldn’t be monitored unless there’s a suspicion of wrongdoing,” she said. “The Met claims live facial recognition has been a success in London, but how is treating millions of Londoners as suspects to be considered a success? The arrest figures are low, and it’s really just subjecting us to surveillance without our knowledge.” Writing in City AM, interim director at privacy group Big Brother Watch Rebecca Vincent said the move to deploy permanent LFR cameras in Croydon “represents an alarming expansion of the surveillance state, and a further slide towards a dystopian nightmare that could quickly take hold across the UK”. She added that the roll-out also underscores the urgent need for legislative safeguards on LFR, which to date has not been addressed in any Parliamentary legislation: “Police forces have been left to write their own policies on how they plan to use LFR, and can choose how and when to employ it. For its part, the Met’s ‘LFR watchlist’ expands beyond those suspected of criminal activity, including vulnerable persons and even victims of crimes.” Facial recognition subjects everyone to constant surveillance, which goes against the democratic principle that you shouldn’t be monitored unless there’s a suspicion of wrongdoing Zoë Garbett, Green Party London Assembly Computer Weekly contacted the Met about the concerns raised. “The Met is committed to making London safer, using data and technology to identify offenders that pose a risk to our communities,” said a spokesperson for the force. “Last year we made over 500 arrests using LFR – removing dangerous individuals who were suspected of serious offences, including strangulation, stalking, domestic abuse and rape. “Each deployment is based on intelligence, and we continue to engage with our communities to build understanding about how this technology works, providing reassurances that there are rigorous checks and balances in place to protect people’s rights and privacy.” Computer Weekly specifically asked whether the force believes its use of the technology is proportionate, given the huge disparity between the number of faces scanned and the number of arrests, but received no response on this point. The spokesperson did, however, challenge the “permanent” characterisation, adding that the use of LFR on street furniture in Croydon is a temporary pilot, and that the cameras are not fixed. They further added the Met has implemented robust safeguards in its use of LFR, such as people’s biometrics being immediately deleted if they are scanned but not wanted by police. They also said the system is exactly the same as that used in van deployments, but with the cameras on street furniture instead, and that each LFR deployment is based on an intelligence-led assessment of threat, harm and risk. In December 2023, senior police officers confirmed to a House of Lords committee that facial recognition watchlist image selection is based on crime categories attached to people’s photos, rather than a context-specific assessment of the threat presented by a given individual.