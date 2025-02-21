UK police forces ‘supercharging racism’ with predictive policing

UK police forces are “supercharging racism” through their use of automated “predictive policing” systems, as they are based on profiling people or groups before they have committed a crime, according to Amnesty International.

Predictive policing systems use artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithms to predict, profile or assess the likelihood of criminal behaviour, either in specific individuals or geographic locations.

In a 120-page report published on 20 February 2025 – titled Automated racism – How police data and algorithms code discrimination into policing – Amnesty said predictive policing tools are used to repeatedly target poor and racialised communities, as these groups have historically been “over-policed” and are therefore massively over-represented in police data sets.

This then creates a negative feedback loop, where these “so-called predictions” lead to further over-policing of certain groups and areas; reinforcing and exacerbating the pre-existing discrimination as increasing amounts of data are collected.

“Given that stop-and-search and intelligence data will contain bias against these communities and areas, it is highly likely that the predicted output will represent and repeat that same discrimination. Predicted outputs lead to further stop-and-search and criminal consequences, which will contribute to future predictions,” it said. “This is the feedback loop of discrimination.”

Amnesty found that across the UK, at least 33 police forces have deployed predictive policing tools, with 32 of these using geographic crime prediction systems compared to 11 that are using people-focused crime prediction tools.

It said these tools are “in flagrant breach” of the UK’s national and international human rights obligations because they are being used to racially profile people, undermine the presumption of innocence by targeting people before they’ve even been involved in a crime, and fuel indiscriminate mass surveillance of entire areas and communities.

The human rights group added the increasing use of these tools also creates a chilling effect, as people tend to avoid areas or people they know are being targeted by predictive policing, further undermining people’s right to association.

Examples of predictive policing tools cited in the report include the Metropolitan Police’s “gangs violence matrix”, which was used to assign “risk scores” to individuals before it was gutted by the force over its racist impacts; and Greater Manchester Police’s XCalibre database, which has similarly been used to profile people based on the “perception” that they are involved in gang activity without any evidence of actual offending themselves.

Amnesty also highlighted Essex Police’s Knife Crime and Violence Model’s, which uses data on “associates” to criminalise people by association with others and uses mental health problems or drug use as markers for criminality; and West Midlands Police’s “hotspot” policing tools, which the force itself has admitted is used for error-prone predictive crime mapping that is wrong 80% of the time.

“The use of predictive policing tools violates human rights. The evidence that this technology keeps us safe just isn’t there, the evidence that it violates our fundamental rights is clear as day. We are all much more than computer-generated risk scores,” said Sacha Deshmukh, chief executive at Amnesty International UK, adding these systems are deciding who is a criminal based “purely” on the colour of their skin or their socio-economic background.

“These tools to ‘predict crime’ harm us all by treating entire communities as potential criminals, making society more racist and unfair. The UK government must prohibit the use of these technologies across England and Wales as should the devolved governments in Scotland and Northern Ireland.”

He added that the people and communities subject to this automated profiling have a right to know about how the tools are being used, and must have meaningful routes of redress to challenge any policing decisions made using them.

On top of a prohibition on such systems, Amnesty is also calling for greater transparency around the use of data-driven systems by police that are in use, including a publicly accessible register with details of the tools, as well as accountability obligations that include a right and clear forum to challenge police profiling and automated decision-making.

In an interview with Amnesty, Daragh Murray – a senior lecturer at Queen Mary University London School of Law who co-wrote the first independent report on the Met Police’s use of live facial-recognition (LFR) technology in 2019 – said because these systems are based on correlation rather than causation, they are particularly harmful and inaccurate when used to target individuals.

“Essentially you’re stereotyping people, and you’re mainstreaming stereotyping, you’re giving a scientific objective to stereotyping,” he said.