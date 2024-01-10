Scotland ‘sleepwalking’ to mass surveillance with DPDI Bill

Scotland risks “sleepwalking” into a surveillance state that places every citizen in a permanent digital line-up if it does not deviate from the UK government’s data reform plans in 2024, according to the biometrics watchdog.

The Scottish biometrics commissioner, Brian Plastow, has blasted the UK government’s plans to abolish the dual biometric and surveillance camera commissioner role in England and Wales while it simultaneously works to open up sensitive databases to facial recognition and other artificial intelligence (AI)-powered systems.

Plastow added this combination of measures would further reduce independent oversight in what is already “a ‘Biometric Wild West’ where police forces are doing whatever they want”.

Designed in close collaboration with technology businesses, the government’s forthcoming Data Protection and Digital Information (DPDI) Bill is set to replace the UK’s current Data Protection Act, and is currently at committee stage in the House of Lords following its third reading in the House of Commons.

Under the DPDI Bill, some of the functions of the biometrics commissioner role are due to be subsumed by the investigatory powers commissioner, while the surveillance camera role will be jettisoned altogether and even remove the need for the government to publish a “surveillance camera code of practice”.

“The rationale for doing so is not properly explained, however, the policy intention is to ‘simplify’ oversight regimes and seems predicated on the erroneous assumption that police use of biometrics and biometric-enabled surveillance is simply a question of ensuring that such data is protected,” wrote Plastow in an opinion piece published on 8 January 2024.

“Consequently, the bill assumes that questions of the lawfulness of the acquisition, retention, use, and destruction of biometric data by the police … [are] no longer important enough to benefit from independent oversight.”

Plastow added that abolishing the biometrics commissioner role in England and Wales would give police forces “carte blanche to do whatever they like in the biometrics space, whether that be the chilling effect of rolling out mass public space surveillance, or indeed transgressing any other ethical boundaries”.

He also said the government was using “moral panic” around, for example, migration and shoplifting to justify greater levels of surveillance, and that his fears around bulk surveillance have crystallised in recent months due to the actions of government ministers.

Similar concerns about declining oversight at a time of increasing surveillance have been expressed by the former biometrics and surveillance camera commissioner for England and Wales, Fraser Sampson, who warned in November 2023 that there are real dangers of the UK slipping into an “all-encompassing” surveillance state if concerns about powerful biometric technologies aren’t heeded.

Both Sampson and Plastow have long been critics of the government’s data reform proposals, generally arguing that they would further reduce oversight in an already patchy regulatory framework.