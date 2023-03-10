Technology minister Michelle Donelan defends data reforms

Science, innovation and technology secretary Michelle Donelan has said that a more agile approach to handling data and privacy issues is needed to meet the challenges of the unfolding “technological revolution”, and committed to continuing her “open door policy” with industry.

Speaking at a data protection event hosted by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), Donelan outlined the benefits of the UK government’s proposed data regime, which was introduced to Parliament the day before as the Data Protection and Digital Information (DPDI) Bill.

Noting that the bill had been co-designed with industry from the very beginning, Donelan said “industry engagement is my primary focus” and that she will announce more opportunities for exchange and collaboration of expertise and ideas between government and the private sector in the coming months.

“As part of that openness with industry, I will continue my open door policy that I’ve always taken as a minister, where new ideas and concerns are always welcome,” she said. “Data protection laws have changed absolutely dramatically [over the past two decades]. But this change was incremental, piece by piece, building on best practice and constantly improving on what came before – our data bill represents the next step.”

Donelan noted, however, that the data bill is not all about industry, and that prior to the bill being published, “many commentators made the mistake of assuming that prosperity for businesses and privacy for individuals is a zero-sum game”.

She added: “I don’t see it as a trade off at all. Successful businesses need competent consumers who are clear about what happens to their data and need to trust that it will be handled with transparency, with integrity and, of course, with responsibility.”

The “current one-size-fits-all, top-down approach” to data protection, Donelan said, focuses too much on “ticking boxes”, and has also led to “public disillusionment and confusion” that has ultimately damaged confidence and support for regulations such as the DPDI Bill.

“Outdated protection and privacy certainly does not work unless the public and businesses buy into it and agree that it’s proportionate, and they agree with its aims,” she said. “For too long, data privacy protections have been something to get around, to dismiss, or to not really understand or value.

“We want people to comply with our new data protection bill because they see and they understand the benefits for them and their businesses, not because they’re afraid of enforcement action, or bored of pop-ups – that’s why it’s really important we make it simple.”

However, she also noted the need for “real deterrence” to keep data safe in the UK, adding that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) will be empowered under the DPDI Bill to levy fines up to 35 times larger than the current limit.

“We’re also modernising the Information Commissioner’s Office as a whole, ensuring that it has the capabilities and the powers that it needs, the freedom to allocate its resources and better accountability to both Parliament and of course the public,” she said. “The results of all of this will be overwhelmingly positive for the British public and our country.”