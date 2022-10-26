ICO warns against using biometrics for ‘emotional analysis’

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is warning organisations against using biometric technologies to conduct emotion analysis, which it has described as “immature” and “pseudo-scientific”.

Emotion analysis technologies are often powered by artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and rely a wide range of personal and biometric data to perform their purported functions, including information about gaze tracking, sentiment analysis, facial movements, gait analysis, heartbeats, facial expressions and skin moisture.

Examples of biometric emotional analysis include financial organisations using voice and gait data for identification and security purposes; schools using student’s body, eye and head movements to register them for exams; and employers using it to analyse prospective employees during job interviews.

The ICO, however, has warned the algorithms are currently unable to effectively detect emotional cues, which risks opening the door to systemic bias, inaccuracy and discrimination. This marks the first time the data protection regulator has issued a blanket warning about the ineffectiveness of a technology.

“Developments in the biometrics and emotion AI market are immature. They may not work yet, or indeed ever,” said deputy commissioner Stephen Bonner.

“While there are opportunities present, the risks are currently greater. At the ICO, we are concerned that incorrect analysis of data could result in assumptions and judgements about a person that are inaccurate and lead to discrimination.

“The only sustainable biometric deployments will be those that are fully functional, accountable and backed by science. As it stands, we are yet to see any emotion AI technology develop in a way that satisfies data protection requirements, and have more general questions about proportionality, fairness and transparency in this area.”

The ICO said it aims to publish formal guidance on the wider use of biometric technologies in spring 2023, which will look at a range of use cases, including facial recognition and emotional analysis.

It added the use of biometric information is a particularly sensitive area, because the data “is unique to an individual and is difficult or impossible to change should it ever be lost, stolen or inappropriately used”.