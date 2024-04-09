Public worried by police and companies sharing biometric data

More than half of the British public are worried about the sharing of biometric data, such as facial recognition, between police and the private sector, according to research from the Alan Turing Institute (ATI), with many expressing concern that a lack of transparency will lead to abuses.

The research, conducted alongside the Centre for Emerging Technology and Security (CETaS), revealed that 57% of the UK public are uncomfortable with biometric data sharing schemes between police forces and the private sector to prevent crimes like shoplifting.

The ATI said while some members of the public believed they would be more comfortable with the data sharing if there were appropriate transparency, oversight and accountability mechanisms in place, others said they would only feel comfortable if data sharing was a one-way process from commercial entities to the police – and not the other way round.

Others said they were completely opposed to any data sharing, arguing it opened up too much risk for abuse and an invasion of privacy.

However, the research also revealed that members of the public are much more likely to trust the use of biometric systems by public sector organisations, with 79% feeling comfortable with the use of biometric systems by the police and 66% by the NHS.

Beyond a focus on facial recognition, the research delved into a wider array of emerging biometric technologies, such as age estimation technology and emotion recognition systems.

It found that while respondents were generally more supportive of “identification” biometric systems such as live facial recognition, they were more concerned by biometric systems that could be used to classify people into groups, such as age estimation, and infer behaviour, such as polygraphs or emotional recognition.

Sam Stockwell, lead author and research associate at the ATI, said: “Our research shows that people are marginally optimistic about the benefits of biometric systems for reducing crime, but there’s also a clear acknowledgement that those using them need to provide the general public with greater confidence that appropriate safeguards are in place.”