UK to create ‘governance framework’ for police facial recognition

The UK government will create “a proper, clear governance framework” to regulate the use of facial recognition technology by law enforcement, the home secretary has told Lords, marking a shift in policy.

In an appearance before the Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee (JHAC) on 8 July, home secretary Yvette Cooper confirmed the government is actively working with police forces and unspecified “stakeholders” to draw up a new governance framework for police facial recognition. However, she did not comment on whether any new framework would be placed on a statutory footing.

While there have been repeated calls from both Parliament and civil society over many years for the police’s use of the technology to be regulated, the Home Office has consistently maintained that there is already a “comprehensive” framework in place.

Such calls include three separate inquiries by the JHAC into shoplifting, police algorithms and police facial recognition; two of the UK’s former biometrics commissioners, Paul Wiles and Fraser Sampson; an independent legal review by Matthew Ryder QC; the UK’s Equalities and Human Rights Commission; and the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee, which called for a moratorium on live facial recognition (LFR) as far back as July 2019.

More recently, the Ada Lovelace Institute published a report in May that noted the UK’s patchwork approach to regulating biometric surveillance technologies is “inadequate”, placing fundamental rights at risk and ultimately undermining public trust.

Cooper has now said the Home Office wants to give more forces the confidence to deploy the technology, as while some forces have developed “some very effective examples” with LFR, concern among police themselves over the lack of regulation is holding back the technology’s further proliferation.

“There is a concern many officers have about not having a proper governance framework in place to allow them to [deploy the tech],” she said,

Highlighting concerns over the legality of the Met Police’s decision to deploy LFR on street furniture in Croydon, committee chair Lord Foster said the deployment is not covered by common law or “the one case that’s discussed this issue”; referring to the Bridges case from August 2020, in which the use of LFR by South Wales Police was deemed unlawful.

“There’s a real question as to whether there is legality for what’s happening in Croydon,” he said, asking whether a new governance framework would be placed on a statutory footing.

In response, Cooper said: “We do think a new framework is needed … in order to give forces the confidence to use it with the right standards in place,” adding that the Home Office will provide updates and further detail to the committee “as soon as we possibly can”.

Cooper did not offer any comment on whether the governance framework would cover different types of police facial recognition (including live, retrospective and operator-initiated), or whether other biometric data collecting technologies would be covered.