ICO issues warning about using facial recognition technology

Live facial recognition (LFR) technology that can scan crowds and then check large databases for matches in seconds is processing personal data, according to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

This is a key preliminary finding of an ICO investigation into police trials of the technology and comes just days after an independent report into the application of the technology by a UK police force found that the use of LFR by the Metropolitan Police could be held unlawful if challenged in court.

The report by the Human Rights, Big Data and Technology Project raises a number of concerns around the procedures, practices and human rights compliance during LFR trials, including concerns about consent, public legitimacy and trust.

In March, the UK’s Science and Technology Committee warned that LFR technology should not be deployed by UK law enforcement until concerns around its effectiveness were resolved.

The South Wales Police and the Met Police have been trialling LFR technology in public spaces to identify individuals at risk or those linked to a range of criminal activity.