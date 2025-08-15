India revives national datacentre policy amid AI push

India has restarted consultations on its long-delayed national datacentre policy to unlock nationwide opportunities and prepare for the surge in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud workloads.

The country’s ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY) met select industry stakeholders in New Delhi last week on an updated framework that could reshape how and where datacentres are built, as reported by The Economic Times.

According to Colliers India, India's datacentre capacity stands at 1,263 MW as of April 2025, and could exceed 4,500 MW by 2030. Much of this growth has been driven by global hyperscaler expansion in the subcontinent and a growing digital economy.

The policy, first announced in 2020 but never implemented, seeks to simplify approvals and facilitate datacentre builds beyond metro hubs.