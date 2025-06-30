How modular design is reshaping India’s datacentre landscape

Traditional datacentre infrastructure has been critical to enterprises, but it’s also a significant drain on budgets and real estate. Modular datacentres are emerging as a strong alternative, addressing the operational, financial and environmental complexities many enterprises face.

This modular approach is becoming increasingly popular in India, where it is helping to solve environmental concerns, meet the power appetite of artificial intelligence (AI), cut costs, and support a new wave of distributed applications.

According to Tomas Rahkonen, research director for sustainability in Europe at the Uptime Institute, modular and prefabricated systems like power skids and cooling modules are already being used by construction firms to deploy multi-megawatt (MW) datacentres at the edge, including those that support AI workloads.

Many cooling modules, in particular, now come in package designs with chillers and heat exchangers integrated with controls to minimise energy and water use. Uninterruptible power supplies are also managed similarly, with battery packs or mechanical systems sold with a specific energy capacity and redundancy, said Jay Dietrich, research director of sustainability at the Uptime Institute.

Aishani Bassi, director at Group Rhine, said modular datacentres offer a more agile alternative to traditional builds, which are often too slow to construct, centralised and capital-intensive to meet the pace of current digital workloads.

He added that factory-built, prefabricated datacentre infrastructure that integrates not only cooling systems, but also compute, power and connectivity into a self-contained solution can be deployed in weeks rather than years, scaled incrementally and positioned closer to end-user environments like factories, city junctions and logistics parks.

For large-scale projects, the modular approach is becoming a necessity as building out complex datacentre systems is cost prohibitive. “The backup power generation system at a 500 MW campus represents a typical power generation asset on the grid – you are essentially building an on-site power plant,” Dietrich said.

The India opportunity Amid India’s booming datacentre market, there is significant scope for modular infrastructure given the country’s diverse energy and connectivity challenges, said Biswajeet Mahapatra, principal analyst at Forrester. “Modular infrastructure can support decentralised AI applications, such as edge computing for rural agritech solutions and energy-efficient healthcare devices,” he added. Naresh Singh, senior director-analyst at Gartner, noted that with the growing number of AI workloads, most existing datacentres in India, which are only capable of supporting low to medium power density racks, will have to upgrade or build new facilities to accommodate higher power densities required by AI systems. “They need a plan that meets both traditional needs and AI requirements, and a modular approach can serve this purpose,” he said. Pankaj Singh, head of datacentre and telecom business solutions at Delta Electronics, said AI workloads typically require high-density racks (20 to 50 kW per rack), and modular datacentres are designed to support such densities through integrated, scalable power and cooling. Besides AI, other key trends that are fuelling the market opportunity for modular datacentre systems in India include the ongoing 5G rollout and the push for local data storage under the Data Protection Bill. “Modular systems offer up to 40% faster deployment than traditional builds, standardised quality, reduced on-site labour, and ease of expansion,” Pankaj Singh said There’s also the growing need for sustainability, driven by costs and compliance pressures. “Modular solutions address AI’s appetite for power by enabling scalable, energy-efficient, and localised deployment,” Mahapatra explained. “These systems optimise resources by focusing computational power on specific tasks, integrating edge computing, and employing lightweight AI models, reducing reliance on energy-intensive centralised infrastructures.”