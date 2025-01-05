Digital Edge secures over $1.6bn to fuel regional expansion

Digital Edge has raised over $1.6bn in new capital to fuel its next phase of growth, driven by increasing demand for cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure across Asia.

The funding comprises about $640m in equity from existing and new investors, including major institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds, and $1bn in debt financing for campus expansions. The equity raise was significantly oversubscribed.

Digital Edge said the investment will enable it to expand its presence in key markets, including Japan, Korea, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. It currently owns and operates 21 datacentres with over 500 MW of critical IT load in service and under construction and development, with a further 300 MW held for future development.

The company’s datacentre footprint includes a 100 MW campus in Incheon, South Korea, anchored by its recently opened 36 MW SEL2 facility; a 300 MW campus in Navi Mumbai, India, with the first facility slated to open in the second quarter of 2025. It is also planning a new hyperscale edge facility in downtown Tokyo, the company’s ninth datacentre in Japan. In Southeast Asia, Digital Edge expanded its Jakarta footprint with the 23 MW Edge2 facility in early 2024.

Samuel Lee, CEO of Digital Edge, said the new financing marks a major milestone and validates the quality of the company’s platform and team. “We’re proud of our achievements and excited to deliver on the next phase of AI-ready datacentre developments. We aim to provide a consistent customer experience across our platform, unlike many competitors who focus on asset acquisition without unifying their backend services.”

Lee told Computer Weekly in an earlier interview that Digital Edge differentiates itself through its focus on building a unified platform, ensuring a consistent experience for customers across its datacentres, and its partnerships with local experts in each market. This will help the company to navigate diverse regulations and business practices while maintaining operational excellence and rapid deployment capabilities.

The company’s growth strategy centres on meeting the specific needs of hyperscalers expanding in Asia, particularly within emerging markets like Indonesia and the Philippines, according to Lee. It is also looking to expand into markets like Johor in Malaysia, as well as Thailand and Vietnam, driven by customer demand for lower latency and data localisation.

To address the sustainability impact of cloud and AI workloads, Digital Edge is investing in high-density power and innovative cooling solutions like Nortek’s liquid cooling technology, which has enabled it to achieve a power usage effectiveness (PUE) of under 1.2 in its Philippine datacentre. The company plans to be fully carbon-neutral by 2030, with 50% of its power sourced from green or renewable energy by 2025.