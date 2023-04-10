How India’s Cropin is tapping the groundswell in agritech

A PepsiCo farm recently received an alert from its agricultural cloud platform that a tuber-related disease was kicking in. Nothing was visible on its crops, but when the tubers were dug out, there was indeed a disease to be taken care of.

Similarly, a contract farm in India got a water-stress nudge from the same platform that something was amiss with irrigation. Again, everything looked well on the outside, but it turned out that there was a problem with some water nozzles in a specific area.

Those are two examples of how agricultural players are tapping Cropin Cloud, an industry cloud platform that was launched as early as 2010 when digitalisation in agriculture was unheard of.

At the time, connectivity and infrastructure issues made sure that last-mile reach was a challenge. Technology for agriculture was nothing short of a moon-shot then, as its founders were told.

Planting the seeds of data and AI Not too long after Cropin was founded, the company did a ‘pivot” as there was no point in targeting farmers as the primary user segment, the team realised. Farmers were marginalised, poorly incentivised and scattered in silos for any digitalisation to take effect. So, the company chose to adopt a B2B (business to business) posture, catering to development agencies, food processors and agriculture players. As its solution and market acumen became more mature, it started to aggregate data in real-time before converting the data into intelligence and putting it all together in one technology stack. Rajesh Jalan, Cropin’s chief technology officer and head of engineering, said it was crucial to integrate fragmented technologies and processes into one backbone. “The last few years have seen a huge explosion of agritech players, but most of them offer point solutions,” Jalan said. “They address specific problems like soil health, sustainable buying or analytics for a specific crop or region. We wanted it all on one place.” The company is also embracing the future by putting its weight behind artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud. At its AI labs, it has been strengthening its predictive analytics and intelligence capabilities and is pulling all the necessary building blocks together to build an industry cloud platform that works for agriculture, irrespective of crop, region or problem.