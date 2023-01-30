Noventiq eyes APAC IT services market

London-listed IT services provider Noventiq has been growing its footprint in Asia-Pacific (APAC), most recently through its acquisition of India’s G7 CR Technologies, a cloud managed services provider.

The terms of the acquisition – the company’s fourth deal in India – were not disclosed, but the latest move underscores the growing importance of the region to the company, which has more than 5,000 employees globally.

Noventiq CEO Sergey Chernovolenko said about half of the company’s employees are based in India, with revenues in the subcontinent expected to cross the $1bn mark shortly.

“We invest in India for India and we’re extremely proud of that,” said Chernovolenko. “We’ve acquired professional companies to build up our skills locally, and at the same time provide support to other countries through India.”

Besides G7 CR Technologies, a Microsoft partner that specialises in Azure cloud services, Noventiq has acquired three other Indian firms – Value Point Systems, Umbrella Infocare and Embee – over the past two years to deliver a suite of multi-cloud, software, cyber security and infrastructure offerings.

In particular, Chernovolenko singled out Umbrella Infocare, which has built up expertise in Citrix and Amazon Web Services that Noventiq can take to other regions such as Europe, the Middle East and Latin America.

The APAC market, however, is dotted with global systems integrators, IT service providers and regional players that are all also looking to expand their footprint in a fast-growing market.