Nominations open for Computer Weekly Innovation Awards APAC 2024

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region has been a hive of activity around generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), automation and cloud adoption over the past year.

Banks such as Singapore’s OCBC have rolled out GenAI chatbots to assist 30,000 global employees with writing, research and idea generation as part of an ongoing effort to harness the technology for productivity gains.

In India, companies like Vedanta Aluminium have been using industrial internet of things (IIoT) devices to improve emissions control and robotic process automation to drive efficiency, among other digitisation efforts.

The Computer Weekly Innovation Awards APAC 2024 will once again shine the spotlight on such digital transformation projects that have delivered business impact and/or solved problems using innovative approaches.

The Awards are open to organisations in the following countries and territories: Australia, New Zealand, India, Taiwan and Hong Kong, as well as all ASEAN member states, including Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Eligible organisations can choose to participate in six award categories: Financial Services, Public Sector, Retail, Telecommunications, Healthcare and Manufacturing. Out of the six winning projects, one will be chosen as Project of the Year.

All entries will be assessed by an independent panel of judges based on the following criteria:

Business impact and value, including but not limited to productivity improvements, revenue growth and cost reduction.

Innovation in solving a business problem.

Change management in terms of securing stakeholder buy-in and promoting adoption.

The panel of judges include:

Tim Sheedy, vice-president of research, Ecosystm.

Sash Mukherjee, vice-president of industry insights, Ecosystm.

Kwong Yuk Wah, adjunct professor, School of Computing, National University of Singapore.

Nigel Lim, regional manager for IT, Mitsubishi Corporation.

Jon Panker, managing director, APAC, TechTarget.

Aaron Tan, editor in chief, APAC, TechTarget.

Eligible organisations can download the nomination form here and send the completed form to [email protected] by 9 February 2024.