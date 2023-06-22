How Vedanta is harnessing tech in aluminium production

As India’s largest producer of aluminium, Vedanta Aluminium has a stronghold in a market that has seen a growing demand for aluminium, especially high-quality, indigenously developed products for the engineering and technology sectors.

The company has been expanding its portfolio towards hi-tech applications of metal. In its 2023 financial year, it produced half of India’s aluminium at 2.29 million tonnes and is ramping up production at its aluminium smelters in cities such as Jharsuguda and Korba.

While doing do, Vedanta is cognizant of minimising its carbon footprint by offering a ‘green’ aluminium range. To do so in a cost effective manner, it has been strong proponent of leveraging technology capabilities such as machine learning and the industrial internet of things (IIoT).

In April 2023, it rolled out IIoT devices in fabric filters to improve emissions control at its 2,400 MW thermal power plant. By capturing particulate matter, the fabric filters, which are installed after electrostatic precipitators in chimneys, effectively prevent emissions from escaping into the atmosphere.

Vedanta is also striking while the technology iron is hot in areas like operations, manufacturing and supply chain management through robotic process automation (RPA) to streamline and automate business and industrial processes.

“At Vedanta Aluminium, we have spearheaded a tech-driven revolution within the aluminium industry, achieving remarkable milestones and tangible outcomes,” said company CEO Rahul Sharma, noting that Vedanta is the first in India’s metal and mining sector to implement RPA to improve efficiency and productivity while minimising errors.

By deploying GPS-enabled tracking and machine learning models trained on near-real-time satellite imagery, Vedanta is also monitoring and optimising the routes of vehicles that deliver coal to its power plants. This helps to reduce instances of coal pilferage, and ensures greater control over coal movement and quality, Sharma said.

Technology is also helping Vedanta to create customised products. Through digital prototyping, it can create virtual models of customised aluminium products, allowing for better visualisation, testing, and quick modifications to meet specific customer requirements. This reduces errors and costs associated with multiple iterations and ensures a more efficient production process.

In terms of business development, Vedanta uses advanced data analytics and market intelligence to collect and analyse market data, industry trends and customer preferences to identify opportunities in sunrise sectors such as electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and renewable energy.

Armed with this valuable information, it identifies opportunities for product diversification and tailors its offerings, accordingly, said Sharma. And by streamlining the entire product development process from product lifecycle to customer relationship management, Vedanta has been able to effectively manage customer relationships and understand specific customer requirements, he added.

Business outcomes Vedanta’s technology initiatives have yielded noteworthy results, including heightened efficiency, reduced water consumption, improved power plant efficiency, optimised supply chain, enhanced asset management and superior quality control, Sharma said. For example, the vehicle-tracking effort has minimised transportation time and curbed losses in the gross calorific value (the amount of heat released upon coal combustion), leading to improved operational efficiency and energy security. And by incorporating IIoT devices, the company has achieved precise monitoring of differential pressure within the filter bags, a critical factor in optimising their efficiency. “With the aid of such hi-tech advancements, we can take immediate action to uphold stringent emissions control standards,” Sharma said. With the power of data and digital tools, Vedanta Aluminium has also achieved a breakthrough in product quality for its rolled aluminium products used in the building and construction, packaging and automotive industries among others. By tracking historical performance and implementing statistical modelling techniques, the company has gained insights into improving process efficiencies while real-time data analytics and statistical recommendations have facilitated the correction of operational biases and enabled tracking of key performance indicators.