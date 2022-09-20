India ramps up on AI amid talent and scalability challenges

At one of Miraj Cinemas’ movie theatres across India, an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm is at work, counting the number of occupied seats in real-time and feeding that data into a dashboard for the cinema operator to track occupancy rates.

Dhawal Mehta, general manager for systems and IT at Miraj Cinemas, said the automated occupancy detection system, custom-built for cinema halls, is non-invasive and can reduce the need for labour-intensive visual inspections.

“We now have real-time data, enabling us to compare historical occupancy data across different spaces to drive insights on patron behaviour,” Mehta said, adding that the insights also help to improve the confidence of movie distributors in Miraj’s patron occupancy rates.

If cinema seats are finding new eyes, then factories are not far behind. Hindalco, a supplier of aluminium and copper materials with 15 sites and thousands of assets, has turned to AI to fix problems with its assets before they fail.

By training machine learning models to predict anomalies and failures, Hindalco’s predictive maintenance initiative has helped the company save hours of downtime at one of its plants and boosted annual production by 110 tonnes.

Biswajeet Mahapatra, principal analyst at Forrester, noted that the adoption of AI in India has been moving in the right direction, adding that the focus has shifted from generating business insights to automating business infrastructure.

“We have also seen AI and machine learning being used for digital twins that span automation, real time decision-making, and strategic modelling in India,” he added.

One reason for the growing use of AI in India has been the ongoing efforts by the government to shore up the country’s manufacturing capabilities.

“Due to the Modi government’s ‘Made in India’ focus, manufacturing has come to the centre stage as much as services,” said Rohit Kochar, founder, executive chairman and CEO of Bert Labs, a technology service provider that specialises in AI and industrial internet of things (IoT) applications

“For India to compete with other manufacturing hubs like Southeast Asia, India had to adopt Industry 4.0, and by extension, AI applications,” he added.

We will be lagging behind as a provider of talent to the world unless we develop rounded professionals who can think of AI in a true sense Jitendra Singh, TalentSprint

That said, India’s strong services sector has been a cradle for AI deployments, too. “As India is home to many back offices, AI adoption is predominant in internal process automation and in driving revenue growth,” said Mahapatra.

According to the AI game changers report 2022 by IndiaAI, a government-led industry group, AI is expected to raise India’s annual growth rate by 1.3% by 2035 – an addition of $957bn, or 15% of current GVA (gross value added) to India’s economy.

In fact, India’s dream of becoming a trillion-dollar digital economy could well be tied to the rate of AI adoption. A separate report by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) noted that four key sectors in India could contribute about 60% of AI’s potential value-add of about $500bn to India’s GDP by 2025.

As a sign of the growing momentum around AI in the subcontinent, 65% of AI prototype projects in India have reached production scale compared to 49% globally, according to a study by Bain & Company, Microsoft and the Internet and Mobile Association of India.