India’s Hexaware targets public sector business as it expands UK operation

India’s Hexaware has expanded its UK presence through a new office in London’s Canary Wharf, as part of an expansion plan that will see it bid for UK public sector business.

The IT services firm said IT suppliers that currently dominate the public sector are in its sights as UK government departments and public sector bodies have a changing appetite for tech.

This, combined with struggles faced by traditional public sector IT suppliers like Fujitsu, creates an opportunity for suppliers outside the traditional cohort.

Hexaware’s latest UK premises in Canary Wharf adds to an IT services operation opened in Birmingham in 2023.

Indian heritage suppliers such as Hexaware have to date struggled to win significant public sector business in the UK. Since Indian IT service providers started winning significant business at the turn of the century, there have been fears over outsourcing public sector work to IT suppliers based in India. The perception was that confidential data would not be safe, and there were also concerns that jobs in the UK would be moved to India.

But like its giant Indian counterpart, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hexaware now sees the UK public sector as an opportunity to grow.

TCS, India’s biggest IT service provider, confirmed this last year. Speaking to Computer Weekly then about TCS’s UK public sector plans, Amit Kapur, its UK country head, said there was “potential, paucity and action” with “good engagement”.