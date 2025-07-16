BBC plans to outsource and offshore thousands of tech roles

The BBC is reported to be looking at how it can meet tough cost-cutting targets by outsourcing roles in tech and finance.

According to a Guardian report, thousands of UK jobs are at risk as the broadcaster seeks cost savings, which could see work carried out offshore.

The report states that jobs in Salford, Glasgow, Newcastle and Cardiff could be lost through the plans. Affected departments include the BBC’s finance function and its digital product group, which develops digital platforms like iPlayer.

The BBC is said to be in talks with US tech giants, and jobs could be moved offshore.

The BBC would not comment on the reported plans, but a spokesperson said: “Like many organisations, it’s routine to assess different options that could deliver these changes, and it would be wrong to suggest decisions have been taken.”

The spokesperson added: “We have made clear our ambition to innovate and transform to be able to invest in the content and services audiences love. To do this, we must accelerate our transformation and take advantage of opportunities in technology or with partners to strengthen our capabilities.”