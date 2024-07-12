BBC votes for multi-network IoT SIMs in general election

As part of its efforts to outperform commercial channels’ offers on the night of 4 July and the following morning in the 2024 UK general election, the BBC deployed Count Cam packages from Cellhire – powered with an internet of things (IoT) connectivity offering – to 369 vote-counting locations across the UK, live streaming footage as the election results unfolded.

The deployment of the mobile technology meant that as votes were tallied and results announced, the BBC was able to provide continuous coverage throughout the night, employing a combination of reporters, crew, freelancers and streaming services.

Equipped with pre-configured mobile technology, the Count Cam kits featured an adapted Apple iPhone 12 with an integrated battery pack and a tripod, making it quick and easy to set up and stream across the different venues.

The iPhones were fitted with Cellhire’s multi-network IoT SIM cards, allowing them to always remain connected to the best available UK mobile network. This was to ensure extensive geographic coverage and reduced the likelihood of any downtime to close to zero. Additionally, Cellhire further optimised the devices by installing essential apps only, making them easier to use and ensuring more efficient performance.

Streams from the Count Cam packages were transmitted to a virtual screen in the BBC TV studio, with individual streams accessible via the iPlayer on-demand and live online video service, and the BBC’s online constituency pages.

Cellhire said its pre-configured iPhone kits offered a cost-effective alternative to deploying full news crews, enabling the quick and efficient setup of broadcast-quality live feeds. It added that the user-friendly design and simple instructions meant that anyone could set up and operate the kits, helping to democratise the process of live reporting, allowing for “an impressive”, interactive viewing experience by providing live updates and visuals from locations across the UK.

“I am delighted that Cellhire was able to play such a key role in bringing the election to millions of people across the UK,” said CEO Tony Guerion. “The visibility provided by our IoT solution not only allowed the public to stay informed, but also enhanced the transparency and accountability of the electoral process. Ensuring that the viewing public could witness the vote-counting in real time helped to foster trust in the democratic process. With the BBC, we set a new level of access and transparency in the democratic process, which is essential in maintaining the integrity of our elections.”

BBC News assistant editor Geraint Thomas, who led the project, said: “The aim to livestream from every county across the UK was incredibly ambitious and, due to its scale, would have been challenging to accomplish using traditional broadcasting methods.

“The project involved numerous moving parts, but connectivity was at its core, with the multi-network SIM cards offering a particularly efficient solution,” he added. The user-friendly setup was easily configurable, even by staff without a technical background, allowing us to add a brand-new dimension to the BBC’s election night coverage.”

BBC News streaming editor Jonny McGuigan added: “We delivered the most personalised election coverage ever in live video. Across the UK, wherever you looked you could see democracy in action, live.

“The ability to choose from any one of 369 counts on the night meant we could always be where the story was,” he said. “When augmented with our traditional broadcast live Satellite News Gathering, SNG, and bonded connectivity, we could guarantee we’d be where audiences needed us, on digital platforms, TV and radio all night long.”