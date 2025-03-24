Neos expands BMC TV partnership to support UK live events broadcasting

The world of video and broadcasting is now predicated on robust, resilient and adaptable networks, with BMC TV inking a partnership with Neos Networks to use its UK-wide fibre infrastructure and high performance 10Gbps and 100Gbps optical links to expand its LMX Live and LMX Connect services beyond London, reaching key venues across the UK.

Describing itself as a media moving expert, BMC TV delivers video network experiences and services for sports, news and broadcast special events offering content in multiple formats, to multiple destinations around the world. The company has been active for 18 years and has provided media connectivity for global sporting events including the FIFA World Cup, Commonwealth Games and the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

With its proprietary London Media Exchange (LMX) platform at the core of its services, BMC TV offers customers a live contribution network that moves media content securely and efficiently from venue to broadcaster.

BMC TV regards itself as being at the forefront of the media industry’s transition from satellite to fibre-based broadcasting, responding to the growing industry demand for ultra-low latency and high-bandwidth connectivity. For example, live sports broadcasting – particularly for data-intensive applications such as live in-play betting and ultra-high-definition streaming – requires robust and resilient networking solutions.

The partnership with Neos is intended to ensure high-capacity, low-latency connectivity to support BMC TV’s growth and increasing live broadcast demands, enabling BMC TV supply uncompressed and high-quality video for broadcasters including the BBC, ITV and supporting the aforementioned major sporting and entertainment events.

Neos Networks provides diverse fibre routes, high-performance 10Gbps and 100Gbps optical links, as well as dedicated low-latency circuits, helping media clients to deliver uncompressed, high-quality video for broadcasters such as BBC, ITV and major sports production companies. As the media and live events industries continue to evolve, the demand for ultra-low latency, high-bandwidth connectivity will likely only increase.

Neos Networks has already supported BMC TV with expertise in delivering dedicated, high-capacity connectivity solutions, allowing the media company to scale its live broadcast network, supporting recent, high-profile contracts including UK horse racing, the Super League Basketball, and major entertainment productions.

By using its nationwide fibre infrastructure, Neos said BMC TV can extend its LMX Live and LMX Connect services beyond London, reaching key venues across the UK with increased scalability and resilience. The company believes that its infrastructure plays a pivotal role in enabling BMC TV to deliver real-time, mission-critical services to venues, production companies and betting platforms.

“Our collaboration with BMC TV highlights the crucial role of advanced fibre infrastructure in today’s evolving media landscape,” said Neos Networks CEO Lee Myall. “Live broadcasting not only demands high bandwidth, but also a real commitment to reliability. By providing BMC TV with a scalable, resilient network, we’re enabling them to continue their impressive growth and deliver the next generation of live media experiences.”

Lee Russell, operations director at BMC TV, added: “We are experiencing exponential growth and anticipate that, within the next three years, BMC TV will be the leading provider of media networks in the UK. Our partnership with Neos Networks is fundamental to achieving this vision [and] is a critical component of BMC TV’s growth strategy.

“Live broadcasting presents unique challenges – there is no margin for delay or failure. Neos Networks’ infrastructure provides the reliability, flexibility and scale we need to ensure that every live event is delivered flawlessly. Their account management team removes the complexity of network procurement, enabling us to focus on expanding our services and supporting the next generation of live content delivery.”