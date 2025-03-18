Formula 1 accelerates decision response with team content delivery

With the first Formula 1 Grand Prix of 2025 seeing Lando Norris take the chequered flag in front of the defending champion, the signs point to a competitive season ahead. Aiming to enhance this competitive experience in a sport that challenges race teams to perform at their highest potential, Formula 1 has introduced the Team Content Delivery System from Globant.

Globant’s stated mission is to digitally transform organisations and create digitally native products that bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, using its expertise in artificial intelligence (AI).

An Official Partner of Formula 1, Globant said that it is committed to supporting the organisation in creating world-class IT systems and products. The two-year partnership deal was signed in May 2024, with the first two projects between the parties focussing on improving the current pit wall system. This is a key source of information for racing teams, providing a real-time streaming solution that gave F1 and key stakeholders with unique multi-channel media, enriching the fan experience mobile application used at each race.

The Team Content Delivery System is designed to empower engineers and team principals with real-time and archived video and data analysis, enabling them to make significantly quicker critical decisions regarding driver strategy during races – such decisions can influence the outcome of a race or even a championship title in Formula 1.

Specifically, the system, unveiled at the Melbourne Grand Prix, integrates more than 30 video channels, live data streams and AI-powered analysis. Response times are said to have been reduced from nine seconds with the previous application to fewer than five seconds for live connections in the paddock network at the track – and approximately six seconds for users connecting over the internet – for real-time paddock insights, with the synchronised video channels and data events allowing teams to review and react instantly.

Other key benefits are said to include on-premise video ingestion and cloud delivery pipelines, data normalisation and classification, live-to-video-on-demand (VOD) storage and delivery, and a new intuitive interface designed for enhanced usability, ensuring engineers can access crucial insights in seconds. In addition to the visual design and usability improvements, the system is attributed with offering increased availability, responsiveness and resilience.

“This marks a significant step in our partnership with Formula 1 and showcases how innovation can create value and improve solutions in the most technologically advanced sport in the world,” said Diego Tártara, chief technology officer at Globant. “We are truly excited to continue delighting millions of fans worldwide through this collaboration. The new Team Content Delivery System serves as a beacon for any top-tier competition challenging race teams to excel.”

Chris Roberts, director of IT at Formula 1, added: “Since becoming an official partner of Formula 1, Globant has embraced the opportunity to work with Formula 1 to enhance our digital capabilities. The Team Content Delivery System will further evolve the ways teams consume and process key trackside data to support them in making faster and more informed decisions when they need it most.

“This launch represents a key milestone in our partnership, and we look forward to further collaborations that will enhance the drama and excitement of Formula 1 both on and off the track.”