Sauber ups connectivity gear with Extreme Networks Wi-Fi 6E

In a sport where some of the most marginal gains on and off the track can result in massive advantages, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber is looking to gain a technological edge in Formula 1 racing through flexible, secure wireless connectivity through a partnership with cloud networking provider Extreme Networks.

Beginning life in 1970 as PP Sauber AG, the motor team is based in Hinwil, Switzerland. It first operated as an independent constructor of open two-seater racing sports cars, beginning with a modified VW Beetle driven by company founder Peter Sauber. Many of Formula 1’s legends have made their first steps at Sauber, including Michael Schumacher, Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Kimi Räikkönen, Felipe Massa, Robert Kubica, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

As part of the newly signed partnership, Extreme Networks’ Wi-Fi 6E solutions will provide the team with high-bandwidth Wi-Fi both at its Hinwil headquarters and as it travels across the globe for the 2024 Formula One World Championship. Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber’s operations will use the flexible, secure wireless connectivity for communication on the racetrack and support for all network-connected technology in the cars themselves.

In addition to support for all enterprise functions, Extreme’s solutions will support its extensive manufacturing facilities in the racing team’s Hinwil headquarters. There, Extreme assures that its Wi-Fi 6E solutions will provide faster network performance to increase staff and manufacturing productivity, as well as additional bandwidth to allow Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber to embrace emerging, bandwidth-heavy technologies.

Extreme Networks believes its Wi-Fi solutions create a foundation to support and scale the network to meet these new demands and use cases, while Universal Switches will enable the IT team to quickly swap out their operating system depending on changing use cases so they can be agile and minimise future equipment costs.

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber will also use the ExtremeAnalytics solution, giving its operations and administrative teams insight into network performance, resources that employees access most frequently, high-traffic areas in its manufacturing facilities that could be shifted to increase efficiency and moments of peak user activity. The team’s operators will use these insights to make data-driven decisions around production and staffing, and its IT team can gain a better understanding of network health to help ensure maximum productivity and support better outcomes across its operations.

“We are pleased to welcome Extreme Networks, the newest partner joining the ever-growing Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber family. Having reliable and secure connectivity is essential for our team, both at the heart of our operations in Hinwil and as we travel the world,” said Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi.

“With Extreme Networks’ Wi-Fi 6E, we will have faster network performance, which is essential to increase both staff and manufacturing line productivity and to enhance our operations. In Extreme Networks, we find a remarkable new partner by our side as we embark on the challenges of the 2024 Formula One World Championship.”

Markus Nispel, chief technology officer for EMEA at Extreme Networks, added: “We are excited for the opportunity to join forces with Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber ahead of the new Formula 1 season. The team needed a network that could keep up with not only their lightning-fast vehicles, but also their highly productive HQ and operations teams. Extreme’s wireless and analytics solutions will enable them to move even faster toward their goals as an organisation, delivering the secure and reliable connectivity they need to focus on what is really important – gearing up for success in 2024.”

As part of the agreement, Extreme Networks’ logo will be visible on the suspension arms of the team’s newly unveiled 2024 challenger, the C44, driven by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu (see image above).