ENet, Heights Telecom team to deliver advanced Wi-Fi in Guyana

Driven by a rising urban population and the further adoption of smartphone services, the Guyana telecom market has witnessed strong growth over the past few years, which is expected to continue increasing in 2025.

ENet, Guyana’s only locally owned telecommunications provider, has announced a strategic partnership with comms tech provider Heights Telecom for what is intended to be a “a state-of-the-art” internet service, delivering ultra-fast internet and advanced Wi-Fi connectivity.

Citing research from Statista showing internet penetration in Guyana is still below regional averages, the firms are confident that their collaboration has the potential to be a significant milestone for the Guyana telecoms market. By offering ultra-fast internet speeds and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, ENet can cater to the growing demand for reliable and high-bandwidth connectivity, fostering a more vibrant digital ecosystem for homes and businesses across Guyana, said Heights Telecom.

Throughout the partnership and the deployment, Heights Telecom will deliver advanced 2.5G passive optical network (PON) Fibre Home Gateways to ENet to provide “super-fast internet” to customers. To complement this technology, Heights Telecom’s long-range Wi-Fi Extenders will be deployed to ensure maximum throughput and coverage in every household.

The two companies believe that the integration of Plume OpenSync across both the Home Gateways and Wi-Fi extenders will empower ENet to deliver more than just ultra-fast internet. They believe the collaboration will offer ENet customers the opportunity to take advantage of “state-of-the-art” Wi-Fi management tools and services including cyber security controls, parental control, band steering and Wi-Fi sensing.

Commenting on the partnership, ENet CEO Vishok Persaud said: “We continually embrace innovation to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We want to deliver the fastest internet connectivity, coupled with the most advanced Wi-Fi management platforms. In partnering with industry leaders, such as Heights Telecom, we hope to redefine not only the local market, but also what’s possible for the future of connectivity.”

Heights Telecom managing director Christian Gabetta added: “We understand the crucial role that fast and reliable connectivity plays in today’s digital world. That’s why we’ve partnered with ENet to bring customers in Guyana one of the fastest internet experiences.

“However, the advanced software integrated into our solutions goes beyond just speed, offering unparalleled Wi-Fi management and user experience. We’re thrilled to embark on this journey with ENet and empower Guyana’s digital future.”

The decision to boost Wi-Fi for its customers comes hot on the heels of ENet striking a partnership with Samsung to provide support for its mobile network. Over the past few months, Samsung and ENet have worked to introduce Voice over LTE (VoLTE) support for Samsung devices on ENet’s new Mobile Network, which uses 5G technology.

The collaboration is designed to ensure that users will experience high-quality voice calls and seamless data connectivity on Samsung devices, enhancing the overall mobile experience. The capability is available through the latest software update on compatible VoLTE models.