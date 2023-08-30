Supersport Park stadium introduces OpenWiFi to drive connectivity experience 

The name of the game in modern sport is for spectators at a stadium to expect an advanced communications infrastructure that not only enhances the game experience, but provides lucrative opportunities for businesses within the stadium premises.

In light of this expectation, Supersport Park cricket stadium in South Africa has implemented an open Wi-Fi network infrastructure from the Telecom Infra Project's (TIP’s) OpenLAN Project Group to significantly enhance the spectator experience and increase commercial opportunities.

The 22,000-capacity venue, otherwise known as Centurion Park, is home to the Multiply Titans and regularly hosts international cricket matches across formats for the South African national teams. It will play host to the eagerly awaited fourth one-day international (ODI) between South Africa and Australia in September.

The TIP OpenLAN Project Group has supported the stadium project, which has involved South African company PMD Group, constructing the network and undertaking the design, installation and integration of equipment from Indian company IO by HFCL. The network, using TIP’s OpenWiFi technology, will be managed by Wavespot, a provider in Wi-Fi network infrastructure and location-based services, using advanced analytics and engagement tools to drive additional revenue for the stadium.

“With our OpenWiFi network, commercial ventures can leverage customer data to deliver targeted marketing, engage with patrons in real time, and foster lasting connections with their clientele,” said Samuel Prinsloo, financial manager at Supersport Park Cricket Stadium.

“Supersport Park Cricket Stadium is committed to providing an unparalleled connectivity experience to our valued spectators. The introduction of OpenWiFi, made possible by the Telecom Infra Project’s OpenWIFI initiative, the sponsorship of IO by HFCL Limited, the expertise of Wavespot, and the dedicated efforts of PMD Group, marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to deliver the best sporting experience.”

TIP’s OpenWiFi community consists of more than 300 participant companies all catering to the evolving needs of service providers. Launched in May 2021, the OpenWiFi project aims to reimagine the way enterprise grade Wi-Fi networks are built and deployed.

The project uses open-source development and automated testing to allow Wi-Fi service providers to deploy access points, cloud controllers and smart analytics from different suppliers. It will allow for automated testing and the power of community to create a new option for Wi-Fi service providers.

Khetan Gajjar, technical program manager, OpenLAN Project Group, remarked: “The OpenWiFi Project Group has delivered some exciting projects over the past year, and we’re thrilled to add the Supersport Stadium to that list.

“It is incredibly satisfying to know that thanks to the progress made by our community in developing open and disaggregated solutions for the market, spectators can now enjoy top-class connectivity alongside top-class cricket each time the venue hosts a game.”

Wavespot CEO Siddharth Singh added: “We’re excited to partner with Supersport to bring our multi-vendor cloud controller and Analytics to a flagship stadium in South Africa. By supporting OpenWiFi, we’re providing users with the flexibility they need to build the Wi-Fi network infrastructure that best suits their needs.

“And by combining network management with Wavespot’s location-based services, Supersport can aim to strengthen relationships with spectators, offer personalised marketing and provide valuable insights that improve their operations and customer experience.”