Verizon Business opens gates to international stadium, deploys SD-WAN at Bertelsmann

As it begins to ramp up 5G-based enterprise services in the key territories of Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Verizon Business has announced a dedicated network strategy, specifically designed for stadium and venue customers using its private 5G technology, and in a deeper foray into software-defined wide area networks (SD-WANs), it has become Bertelsmann’s global network transformation partner.

Outlining the rationale for the stadium announcement, Verizon said event venues require a high level of technology and core network infrastructures, giving owners the opportunity to unlock offerings that impact fan experience, public safety, access control, concessions and crowd management analytics.

In addition, the company expressed confidence that next-generation technologies such as its private 5G offerings could provide innovative services within specific venue spaces for front-end and back-office functions; ultimately redefining the future of sports and venue entertainments.

The announcement builds on Verizon’s network-as-a-service foundation and supports its private networks, mobile edge compute and business services vectors of growth. Verizon has already delivered networking offerings at 200 sports stadiums and event venues in the US.

“You cannot underestimate the impact transformational technologies such as 5G will have on innovation across the entertainment sports industries,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business, commenting on the stadium deal.

“For years, we’ve been collaborating with facility leaders, vendors and fans to reimagine fan experiences,” she said. “We understand the potential of these technologies; from deploying innovative fan experiences, shortening queue times, using analytics for fan safety or streamlining matchday operations. We have the experience, and now, an international ecosystem of partners aligned with our organisation who are just as committed to living up to the passion of fans who build memories at these venues.”

Working with technology partner Extreme Networks – which has recently announced deployments at the Berlin Olympiastadion – Verizon will deliver high-density (HD) Wi-Fi to future event venues.

Extreme announced it has selected Verizon Business as its technology deployment partner for its planned roll-out of Wi-Fi services at Manchester United Football Club’s Old Trafford stadium. The two companies have committed to providing HD-Wi-Fi connectivity to enhance the club’s digital services, such as mobile ticketing and touchless transactions.

“As leagues continue to evolve, the network will permeate every aspect of the in-stadium experience, from biometrics, mobile sports betting and mobile concessions,” said Extreme Networks chief operating officer Norman Rice. “Additionally, the ability to unlock network analytics to better optimise fan experiences will be a game changer.

“Extreme and Verizon have a proven track record of collaborating to create best-in-class experiences for NASCAR, the NFL and NHL at some of the world’s most iconic stadiums, venues and events. Today we announced that we have selected Verizon as our deployment partner to roll out wireless connectivity solutions for Manchester United at Old Trafford, as part of Extreme’s relationship with the EPL club. We’re excited to partner and further extend that expertise into EMEA and APAC.”