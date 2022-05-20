Liverpool Football Club signs Extreme Networks to kick up Anfield Wi-Fi experiences

Just as the club is still capable of winning an unprecedented four trophies in a season in which it has already bagged two, Liverpool Football Club is aiming to set new standards in connectivity for fans at its historic Anfield home and has engaged Extreme Networks as its official Wi-Fi network solutions provider and official Wi-Fi analytics provider in a multi-year partnership.

The deployment will begin later this year and will see Extreme fit out Anfield stadium with Extreme Wi-Fi 6E access points to deliver the latest generation of wireless connectivity and enable fans to take advantage of digital amenities, such as mobile ticketing and concessions, and participate in-stadium activities such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It will also provide the club with the infrastructure to roll out innovative and immersive new services such as augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) in the future.

With ExtremeAnalytics, Liverpool FC will gain real-time data, including fan foot traffic, app usage across the stadium, popular concessions and points in the match when fans are most digitally engaged. From these insights, the club will be able to make data-driven decisions, deliver more personalised fan experiences and improve operational efficiencies on match day.

The wireless network will be managed by ExtremeCloud IQ, which helps stadium officials monitor and control Wi-Fi capacity and efficiency, configure devices and gain visibility into real-time analytics. This will help the club streamline management and performance of the network and scale IT operations within the footprint of the iconic Anfield stadium which has been home to Liverpool since 1892.

Drew Crisp, senior vice-president of digital at Liverpool Football Club, said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with Extreme to deliver outstanding in-stadium connectivity and analytics. This deal will provide supporters with the latest generation of wireless connectivity and enable them to take full advantage of our best-in-class digital offerings while visiting Anfield.

“Our home stadium is renowned for its storied history, and Extreme will enable us to improve the digital fan experience on the ground, while also providing the critical insights we need to keep innovating and improving digital journeys for our fans.”

“This deal with Extreme will provide supporters with the latest generation of wireless connectivity and enable them to take full advantage of our best-in-class digital offerings while visiting Anfield” Drew Crisp, Liverpool FC

Norman Rice, chief operating officer at Extreme Networks, added: “Connectivity is the foundation of next-generation mobile services like biometrics, interactive stadium apps and on-demand concessions at large venues.

“In a stadium like Anfield, which houses 54,000 fans, Extreme will provide next-generation wireless connectivity and deliver a goldmine of network insights that will help Liverpool Football Club better understand its fanbase, unlock new revenue streams and improve overall matchday operations. We’re proud to play such a pivotal role in the ongoing development of one of the most loved sports organisations in the world.”

The Anfield deployment follows a number of similar fit-outs by Extreme at iconic sports venues including the Los Angeles Coliseum; Olympiastadion Berlin, where the installation of Wi-Fi 6 was the first and largest public deployment of the new wireless technology in a European stadium; and Old Trafford, Manchester.