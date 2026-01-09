Agentic AI requires rethink of cloud security strategy

The rise of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) is forcing a fundamental rethink of cloud security strategies, moving the focus from perimeter defence to behavioural analysis and automated reasoning.

Speaking at AWS re:Invent 2025 in Las Vegas, a panel of Amazon Web Services (AWS) security leaders discussed how AI agents differ from generative AI (GenAI) and why security practitioners must transition from being consumers of AI to builders of security tooling.

While GenAI creates content, agents execute tasks autonomously, creating a risk profile that Gee Rittenhouse, vice-president of security services at AWS, compared to human risk.

“From a detection perspective, we move from the classical way of looking at it – protecting a workload – to much more of a behavioural perspective,” he said.

“An independent agent acting in a non-deterministic way really does look like a potential insider threat.”

Rittenhouse noted that because the boundary of an agent resides deep inside the application, security teams must merge traditional security with observability.

“It moves us into behavioural and anomaly detections,” he said. “It’s hard to do agentic security if you’re not observing it.”