HPE drives Ryder Cup connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E, Private 5G

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has revealed it has deployed “ground-breaking” integrated private 5G and Wi-Fi network at the 2023 Ryder Cup men’s golf competition.

Running since 1927, the biennial Ryder Cup has become one of the world’s most famous sporting events. Running from 29 September to 1 October 2023, this year’s tournament is being held for the first time at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy.

HPE will deliver ultra-secure capabilities, greatly expanded coverage, and enhanced fan and staff experiences at an unprecedented scale based on an integrated private 5G and Wi-Fi network. The infrastructure combines the private 5G technology of Athonet, recently acquired by HPE, and HPE Aruba Networking’s Wi-Fi technology.

With fans and event staff requiring ubiquitous high-bandwidth connectivity at all times throughout the venue, the vision to deliver an innovative, state-of-the-art wireless network was paramount for organisers.

Looking to support what is said to be the most digitally engaging Ryder Cup, HPE said all of the network innovation has the core goal of delivering enhanced fan experiences. It stressed that nowadays spectators not only demand connectivity at all times, but they’re also seeking a personalised, immersive experience driven by rich content.

Powered by insights from the network, fans in Rome will be able to virtually navigate the golf course, jump the queues for merchandise and food, and track player locations – no matter where they are on the course. Similarly, operations staff can monitor fan behaviour, assign more staff during peak periods and provide fan activations on the fly.

Wi-Fi 6/6E networks are providing the mainstay of high-capacity connectivity required for thousands of fans congregating in popular areas, while private 5G is the base for wide area coverage to more remote parts of the golf course, as well as a secure private network dedicated to critical operations staff.