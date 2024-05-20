Hippodrome Casino makes bet on Extreme for network upgrade

As part of its aim to improve guest experience and streamline operations, the Hippodrome Casino has deployed Extreme’s Wi-Fi 6E services, datacentre and edge switches, analytics, and cloud management platform.

An iconic entertainment landmark in London’s Leicester Square, the Hippodrome Casino complex consists of three casinos, eight bars, a theatre, multiple restaurants and a three-story roof terrace. The size of the estate has to date presented network challenges, and ensuring uninterrupted Wi-Fi availability is regarded as imperative to delivering the required guest experiences while maintaining “seamless” operations.

In partnership with IT provider ITHQ, the Hippodrome has deployed a wired and wireless network using technology from Extreme Networks across its six-story facility, delivering what is described as improved network reliability, flexibility and security. The new dynamic and adaptable network is also said to be easy to manage, and provides enhanced visibility and insights to drive organisational objectives.

“While the robustness of the Wi-Fi solution is key for operations, on the back end they are producing an amazing amount of customer data for our analytics teams to look at,” said Hippodrome Casino IT director Philip Mitchell. “We can clearly see the amount of traffic going through each particular system and the impact our improved solutions are making on the business. Our systems show that not only has the amount of monitored endpoints doubled, but the number of alerts has actually reduced to one-sixth of what they were.”

Using Extreme’s Wi-Fi 6E offerings and Universal switches, the Hippodrome is now said to be able to deliver secure, reliable wireless connectivity for both guest access and games on the casino floor, as well as staff operations. Even with over 1,600 concurrent users connecting to the Hippodrome’s guest Wi-Fi networks every weekend, performance is claimed to remain “consistently excellent”.

With the ExtremeCloud IQ cloud management platform, the casino’s IT team has visibility into and control over all parts of the network, including guest access and individual internet of things devices such as security cameras across the gaming floor.

Network usage insights help the casino proactively resolve potential issues for users, such as machines using too much bandwidth, as well as improve the management of guest access and asset tracking. Further automation capabilities enable the IT team to set policies and roll them across the network without manual intervention, improving network security and efficiency.

Analytics allows the Hippodrome to track aggregate network usage data such as application usage, moments of peak user activity and high-traffic areas based on device location data, delivering valuable insights for informed business decisions, such as optimising the placement of attractions and gaming machines. These insights also permit the operations teams to make data-driven decisions around production and staffing, while offering the IT team a deeper understanding of network health to ensure maximum productivity and support.

“Maintaining security on the gaming floor is paramount, and it all starts with secure connectivity for all users, devices and applications,” said Markus Nispel, chief technology officer for EMEA at Extreme Networks.

“Thanks to Extreme’s solutions, the Hippodrome has not only seen significant improvements in performance and enhanced their operations through automation, but also obtained valuable insights, using network analytics to create personalised experiences that keep guests coming back for more.”