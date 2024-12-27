Top 10 India stories of 2024

India’s technology landscape in 2024 was marked by a strong push towards artificial intelligence (AI) across various sectors. Major investments from global giants like Nvidia and AMD fuelled the development of AI infrastructure, including the development of Indian large language models (LLMs) that cater to the country’s diverse linguistic needs.

Beyond AI, India made strides in other areas, too. The government prioritised digital agriculture and space tech in its budget in a bid to modernise the agriculture sector and foster a thriving space startup ecosystem.

Innovation wasn’t limited to the private sector. Municipal corporations across India also embraced cutting-edge technologies to improve public services, from managing stray dog populations to streamlining building permit processes.

In this round-up of the top IT stories in India this year, we recap some of the key developments that kept chief information officers and technology suppliers across the subcontinent busy throughout the year.

1. Nvidia deepens investment in India’s AI ecosystem Nvidia is expanding its presence in India through new partnerships focused on building AI infrastructure, developing Indian language models and training AI professionals.

3. India bolsters digital agriculture and space tech in Budget 2024 India will extend its digital public infrastructure to the agriculture sector and set up a venture capital fund for space startups, among other tech initiatives, in its latest Budget.

4. Inside India’s supercomputing journey India’s looking to shore up its supercomputing capabilities, but more needs to be done to realise its ambition of becoming a world leader in the field.

5. India firms warm to responsible AI Almost two-thirds of organisations said their responsible AI practices and policies were mature or they had taken steps towards responsible AI adoption, according to a Nasscom study.

6. AMD bets on India, doubles down on AI The chipmaker recently inaugurated its largest global design facility in Bangalore as part of a $400m investment in India to support its expanded portfolio and build artificial intelligence capabilities.

7. Indian large language models gain momentum Indian LLMs trained on Indic languages are now being used by businesses and governments to better serve the needs of a diverse multilingual country.

8. India’s fintechs find fortune in underserved segments Indian fintech companies are leveraging AI and blockchain to address underserved customer segments, unearth hidden revenue opportunities and create innovative products.