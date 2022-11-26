Nominations open for Computer Weekly Innovation Awards APAC 2023

With much of Asia-Pacific recovering from the pandemic, more organisations in the region have rekindled digital transformation projects that were put on hold and are reinvesting in new capabilities to secure their digital future.

In the past year, we’ve seen telcos in the Philippines doubling down on cloud as part of a broader data analytics initiative while in Australia, we’re seeing blockchain technology playing a key role in the country’s transition to cleaner energy.

The Computer Weekly Innovation Awards APAC 2023 will once again shine the spotlight on digital transformation projects that have delivered business impact and/or solved problems using innovative approaches.

The awards are open to end-user organisations in the following countries and territories: Australia, New Zealand, India, Taiwan, Hong Kong, as well as all ASEAN member states including Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Eligible end-user organisations can choose to participate in six award categories: Banking & Financial Services, Public Sector, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, and Manufacturing. Out of the six winning projects, one will be chosen as Project of the Year.

All entries will be assessed by an independent panel of judges based on the following criteria:

Business impact and value, including, but not limited to, productivity improvements, revenue growth and cost reduction.

Innovation in solving a business problem.

Change management in terms of securing stakeholder buy-in and promoting adoption.

The panel of judges include:

Tim Sheedy, principal adviser, Ecosystm.

Kwong Yuk Wah, adjunct professor, School of Computing, National University of Singapore.

Dr Colin Quek, deputy director (Informatics), Rehabilitation Research Institute of Singapore.

Nigel Lim, regional manager for IT, Mitsubishi Corporation.

Jon Panker, managing director, APAC, TechTarget.

Aaron Tan, executive editor, APAC, TechTarget.

Eligible organisations can download the nomination form here and send the completed form to [email protected] by 31 January 2023. The winners, to be featured in Computer Weekly, will be formally announced in March 2023 during an awards webinar.

For more information about the awards, contact Computer Weekly APAC executive editor Aaron Tan at [email protected].