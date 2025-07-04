Medow Health AI debuts AI scribe tool in Singapore

Australian healthtech company Medow Health AI has launched its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered scribe platform in Singapore to help healthcare providers in the city-state streamline clinical documentation, alleviate administrative workloads and enhance care quality.

Medow’s AI scribe operates in real-time during consultations, automatically capturing and structuring detailed clinical notes, reports and referral letters. While already deployed across 500 clinics and hospitals in Australia, the platform has been adapted for Singapore’s healthcare landscape, incorporating multilingual support and designed for integration into existing hospital and clinic workflows.

Medow differentiates itself from other consumer-facing AI health applications by being purpose-built for healthcare professionals. Its AI models are trained to understand complex clinical language and the specific nuances of various medical disciplines. This enables tailored note structures, customisable referral formats, and specialty-specific phrasing, reducing editing time while maintaining clinical accuracy.

Singapore was chosen for Medow’s first Southeast Asian expansion due to its digital maturity, strong regulatory framework and vibrant clinical ecosystem.

“Singapore has a thriving ecosystem of medical specialists and attracts patients from across the region,” said Clement Tan, Singapore country lead at Medow Health AI. “Doctors here are curious about innovation and open to using technology that improves how they work. While many companies prioritise the US or Europe, we see immense opportunity here in Southeast Asia, starting with Singapore.”

Addressing Singapore’s multicultural patient base, the platform currently supports medical transcription in Mandarin, Cantonese, Malay and Bahasa Indonesia, with plans to expand to other languages such as Tamil and Hindi in future updates. “Our goal is to reflect the way care is actually delivered, in every accent, tongue and dialect,” Tan added.

Medow is already gaining traction, with 25 clinics in Singapore adopting the platform in its first three months. Early adopters reported significant time savings, improved documentation quality and smoother workflow integration. “We expect Singapore to follow a similar growth curve to what we saw in Australia and New Zealand,” Tan said. “The early phase is about trust and education, but once doctors see how Medow works in practice, growth accelerates.”

Data privacy, patient safety, and compliance with Singapore’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) have been focal points of Medow’s localisation efforts, Tan said. “Trust and safety are non-negotiable in healthcare. We’ve built Medow with privacy by design; data is stored locally on secure Microsoft Azure servers, encrypted end-to-end and always remains under the doctor’s control. Consent is integrated into the consultation process, and no data is ever sold, shared or used to train external models.”

Medow Health AI is now seeking partnerships with local healthcare providers, professional associations and clinic networks to accelerate adoption and expand its reach, supporting Singapore’s ambition for a more sustainable and efficient healthcare system powered by digital innovation.

Healthcare providers in Singapore have been actively deploying AI tools. SingHealth, for example, has developed Note Buddy, a generative AI-powered tool used by more than 2,100 healthcare workers to transcribe and summarise clinician-patient conversations in real time.

Other examples include the National University Hospital System’s Endeavour AI for real-time bed availability tracking and Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s AI-powered patient fall detection system.

In October 2024, Singapore’s health ministry said it was injecting about S$200m (US$150m) over five years into a health innovation fund to support ground-up development and testing of innovations in public healthcare institutions, including those that harness the capabilities of AI.