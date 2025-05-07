Bill Gates hails ‘stunning’ AI progress, urges focus on global equality

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and chair of the Gates Foundation, has described the recent progress in artificial intelligence (AI) as “stunning”, pointing to its potential to improve healthcare, education and agriculture.

Speaking during a fireside chat with Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) chairman Russell Tham at the ATxInspire event in Singapore, Gates also underscored the hurdles in ensuring AI benefits all of humanity, especially those in lower-income countries.

Gates revealed his long-standing fascination with AI, dating back to his student days, when he was figuring out, among other things, how to programme computers to read a biology textbook and then take the Advanced Placement (AP) exam for US high school students.

“What data structures would you create in order to encode the knowledge in that book to allow you to beat any student who reads that book? That remained an unsolved problem until GPT-4 came along,” he said.

To that, Gates recounted challenging OpenAI a few years ago. “My challenge to my friends at OpenAI was, I’m working on malaria and tuberculosis, and if you guys can pass the AP exam, come and tell me,” he said.

Gates was surprised when, within eight months, OpenAI showed him a system that passed the test. “The night I saw it, we asked it about 20 questions and it got 19 right,” he said, adding that the only wrong answer came about because the single-pass algorithm used at the time could not solve a question that involved some use of math.

But now that’s all completely solved, said Gates, and the pace of development continues to astound him. “The progress since then is quite stunning,” he said, adding that he uses AI research tools multiple times a day.

Gates also drew a parallel between the current AI revolution and the shift from scarce, expensive computing to essentially free computing power that he witnessed at Microsoft. While intelligence about tough problems remains scarce today, he expects that over the next decade, intelligence of all types, including physical robotic capabilities, will be largely free. “It’s hard to overstate how profound that is,” said Gates.

A significant portion of the discussion focused on leveraging AI to address global inequalities, a core mission of the Gates Foundation that focuses on funding the use of AI in healthcare, education and agriculture, particularly in lower-income countries.

For example, Gates noted that in Africa, feature phones, for which the “cost of computation and intelligence will be very small”, can provide access to healthcare resources for those who “never get to see a real doctor”.

“We’ll be able to create, using AI, a doctor for everyone in Africa, an advisor to farmers, a tutor for students, and we’ll make sure that happens in poor countries as fast or faster than it happens in the rest of the world,” he said.