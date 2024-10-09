OpenAI to open office in Singapore to spearhead APAC expansion

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, plans to establish an office in Singapore later this year, marking a significant step in the company’s expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The city-state’s robust technology infrastructure, its government’s proactive approach to artificial intelligence (AI), and the region’s burgeoning demand for advanced AI tools were cited as key factors in the decision.

Singapore boasts one of the highest per-capita rates of ChatGPT usage globally, with weekly active users doubling since the start of the year. To support this growth and cater to regional demand, OpenAI is building a team in Singapore to serve as its APAC hub, fostering stronger relationships with governments, businesses and institutions.

“Singapore, with its rich history of technology leadership, has emerged as a leader in AI,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, noting Singapore’s recognition of the technology’s potential to address societal challenges and drive economic progress.

Jacqueline Poh, managing director of the Economic Development Board, said OpenAI’s decision to establish a presence in Singapore underscores the strength of the city-state’s growing AI ecosystem, fuelled by the government’s investments in AI talent, AI compute and AI demand by enterprises.

“We look forward to the multiplier effects of this move, sparking new collaborations and bringing more leading-edge AI companies to our region,” she added.

In a demonstration of its commitment to the region, OpenAI is partnering with AI Singapore, committing up to $1m to develop resources, including open datasets, tailored to Southeast Asian languages and cultures.

“We welcome OpenAI’s participation in our shared vision in enhancing Southeast Asian representation in the global landscape of large language models,” said Leslie Teo, senior director of AI products at AI Singapore, adding that the partnership would improve the representation of Southeast Asia in large language models.

OpenAI will host its first Developer Day in Singapore on 21 November 2024, bringing together the region’s developers and startup communities. The company is already serving companies in the region, such as Singapore’s Grab and Australia’s Canva, which are leveraging OpenAI’s technology to enhance their offerings.

Leading the charge in Singapore and the wider region will be Oliver Jay, OpenAI’s new managing director for international, who will oversee global expansion and international operations.